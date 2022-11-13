Bedouin Kids Are Kept From School for Months. Nobody Is Taking Responsibility

Noontime in the middle of the week in the unrecognized Bedouin village of Ramat Tziporim (Sahel al-Baghar), south of Sde Boker in the Negev. Sujud al-Ziyadat, 15, looks for something to do in the yard of her family's compound, along with her two sisters and brother. Until the summer vacation, she made sure to go every day to the Ein Ovdat school in the nearby village of Abdeh. But this year, in the 9th grade, she is forced to stay at home.

“My grades were high. I like to study,” she says. “But my father can’t drive me, because he works nights, starts at midnight and finishes at ten in the morning. I ask friends about the lessons and try to learn at home, but it’s not the same.”

Open gallery view The entrance to the Ramat Tziporim village. Credit: Eliyahu Hershkovitz

Like Sujud, Ramat Tziporim is home to 60 pupils, ranging in age from kindergarten to high school who aren’t going to school this year. The official reason: Lacking budget to restore the unpaved road leading from Highway 40 to the village.

Until last year, two buses and two minibuses entered the village every day. The buses scattered students of all ages and some kindergartners among institutions at nearby Abdeh and at Bir Hadaj, 35 km away (about 21 miles), and the minibuses drove pre-K and kindergartners, as well as two special needs students.

But since the last school year the condition of the road has deteriorated to the point where the transport companies are refusing to enter the village, and this year almost all of these children are forced to remain at home, far from their classmates.

Open gallery view Children from the Abu Ghalidan family near their home in the unrecognized village in the Negev. Credit: Eliyahu Hershkovitz

“It’s a real problem,” says Mubarak Abu Ghalidan, an infrastructures contractor and village resident. “It’s an old road that leads to a quarry that has ceased operations 25 years ago, and because there’s no upkeep, there are large boulders and the rains have scored gashes in it where there are wadis and rivulets. Buses and minibuses fall apart driving on it. It’s been like this for years. I don’t blame the transport companies for refusing to enter.”

“There are large cracks in the road and the bus is long, it has no wheels in the middle, so it touches the ground in the front or in the back every time,” concurs Salem Adrawshe, a driver for one of the transport companies. “We kept getting flat tires and having to be rescued.”

According to Adrawshe, since the start of this year he waits for the children at a pickup point on Highway 40 about half a kilometer from the village's closest homes and some 2.5 km from the furthest. But most students can't even make it to the pickup location. As a rule, the village men leave for work long before the school pickup, and the women don’t drive. “Last year the bus was full every day. 50 kids that I drove to Abdeh, from kindergarten to 9th grade,” he says. “This year it’s maybe five kids. Six at most.”

Open gallery view The access road to Ramat Tizporim. Credit: Eliyahu Hershkovitz

Meanwhile, the village’s children remain at home, bored, begging their hard-working parents to take them to school. Sometimes a father relents and sacrifices a day’s work to give his children a day of school, and sometimes he will get a convenient work schedule, leading to the children gaining several consecutive days of precious access to school. The rest of the time, they try to keep in touch with the study material and social life of school via WhatsApp (commandeering phones the parents need for work, at times) – but all such measures are barely a band-aid on a growing wound in the education and life path of these children.

Money is the barrier

In 2015, following several decades of local struggle for recognition, the National Planning and Building Council decided to recognize Ramat Tziporim as the anchor settlement of Bedouins in Mt. Negev, to which “distant communities” – villages and ranches scattered along Highway 40, between Sde Boker and Mitzpe Ramon – will be associated.

Uri Ariel, then Agriculture Minister and in charge of the Bedouin Authority, opposed the plan, and under his pressure it was returned for further review at the regional committee. The plan was canceled in 2019, and replaced by recognition of Abdeh village, five km to the south, as the Bedouin locality where all the area’s Bedouins will be concentrated.

Open gallery view Children of Mohammad Abu Ghalidan from Ramat Tziporim, this week. Credit: Eliyahu Hershkovitz

Ramat Tziporim and two other villages, according to the plan, would be used strictly for tourism and not for habitation. The residents of Ramat Tziporim, the al-Ziyadin tribe of the Azazmeh federation, continue to demand regulation where they are, and last July they filed an objection to the new plan, with the aid of the Association for Civil Rights in Israel and NGOs Keshet and Bimkom.

In early September, Mubarak Abu Ghalidan wrote to the head of the Neve Midbar regional council, Salman Ibn Hamid, who sent engineers to the village and arrived himself to see the conditions. When it turned out to require more than a pinpoint solution, Ibn Hamid asked for a cost estimate from a contractor that works with the council. “The estimate was around 150,000 shekels,” he says. “I scrounged up 75,000 from here and there, but don’t have where to bring the rest from. We’re a poor council, with almost no revenue. We’re not supposed to go fixing the roads in another council.”

Later on Abu Ghalidan turned to Marwan Abu Frieh, the Negev coordinator for Adalah. The two made a detailed list of the students living in the village, and are considering legal action. Concurrently Abu Ghalidan appealed to the State Comptroller’s office in Be’er Sheva, which sent a letter of inquiry to the Bedouin Authority. This past week a reply arrived: The state does not fund or build roads or infrastructures for residents living in unrecognized settlements.

This, despite Bedouin Authority Director Yair Ma’ayan initially agreeing to fund the missing sum. “Ma’ayan told me at first that he thinks that we’ll be able to finish it, and brought people from the authority for a field tour. But a week ago we spoke and he told me that the Allocations Committee didn’t approve it,” says Haggai Reznik, formerly Director of the Housing Ministry and now head of the Rifman institute in the Negev.

Open gallery view Salman al-Ziyadat and his children in the village of Ramat Tziporim, this week. Credit: Eliyahu Hershkovitz

This week the institute sent the heads of parties that will likely form that next coalition research conclusions on government policies toward the Bedouins. Reznik says that one of the conclusions is the formation of a special regional planning committee, that will be empowered to issue construction permits for urgent needs in the unrecognized villages.

Yoni Sharir, in charge of community relations with the Bedouin residents at the Ramat Negev regional council, confirms: “About two weeks ago Ma'ayan agreed and approved 70,000 shekels for the matter, but at a meeting a week ago, the Authority reneged. The only barrier is money. It’s a road repair. The permit is not the barrier.” Maayan declined comment.

As to why the Ramat Negev council won’t provide the remaining sum, Sharir replied that “the issue is student busing, and the entire education subject is under Neve Midbar. They’re budgeted for it. If we could, we would have done it long ago, but Ramat Negev doesn’t have this kind of money. We already provide waste removal services at 150,000-200,000 shekels a year that nobody gives us back. If it was 5,000 shekels, that’s one thing.”

“It is the state’s duty to provide education to the village’s children, there is no disputing this,” says Abu Frieh, basing his argument on High Court of Justice rulings that forced the state to build schools and service centers in unrecognized villages. “The right to an education shouldn’t depend on a court appeal. There is great importance to the time factor. The months go by, and there is no way to compensate the children for the missed school time. And this loss cements and perpetuates social gaps.”

The Authority for Development and Settlement of the Bedouin in the Negev said in response: “the entire Negev has over 1,800 unregulated population clusters. Pursuant to a government resolution, the Bedouin Authority was tasked with advancing infrastructures for service centers and dirt roads to schools within the settlements’ blue lines only, and therefore the road for residents at Ramat Tziporim cannot be executed. The sooner they cooperate with planning and move to the new settlement allocated by the government at Abdeh, their physical state will improve, like the rest of Israel’s residents.”

The Regional Council Ramat Hanegev said in response: “At this time, the formal responsibility for providing services to the residents of Ramat Tziporim and Abdeh (where the permanent settlement will be located) rests with the Regional Council Neve Midbar. The budget of the RC Ramat Hanegev has been harmed and cut by tens of millions in recent years. Sadly, the Council is not remunerated budgetarily, and has no resources of its own to invest in infrastructures and development of the Bedouin settlement in Mt. Negev.”

The Regional Council Neve Midbar said in response: “We are familiar with the problem. It should be noted that the area in questions belongs municipally to Ramat Hanegev. For its part, RC Neve Midbar is sorry for the situation, although there is a transport array at the students’ disposal. We have appealed to the Bedouin Authority requesting funding and the council’s engineer has contacted the Ramat Hanegev council, as the permits are under its jurisdiction, which initially expressed willingness to fund the matter and then reneged. Now the council is seeking other budgetary sources.”

The Education Ministry said in response: "The Ministry funds the transportation of students to educational facilities, and the operation thereof is under the responsibility of the local authorities. The Ministry will look into the issue with the authority responsible for the operation of these transports.”