Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid strongly condemned on Saturday a United Nations vote asking the International Court of Justice for an opinion on the legal status of Israel’s “prolonged occupation, settlement and annexation of the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967,” following a request by the Palestinian Authority.

Lapid called the requested vote a “unilateral Palestinian move undermining the fundamental principles of resolving the conflict and potentially harming any possibility of a future process.”

“This move will not change the reality on the ground, will not contribute anything to the Palestinian people, and is liable to lead to escalation,” he said.

“We call on all the countries that supported the proposal yesterday to reconsider their position and oppose it within the framework of the vote in the General Assembly. The way to resolve the conflict does not go through the corridors of the UN or other international bodies,” Lapid added.

Open gallery view The Palestinian permanent observer to the UN, Riyad Mansour, on Friday. Credit: Jeenah Moon/AP

On Friday, the United Nation’s Special Political and Decolonization Committee convened to debate whether to ask the International Court of Justice to provide an opinion on “the legal status of the occupation [of the West Bank and Gaza],” ultimately passing with 98 votes in favor, 17 against and 52 abstentions.

Most of Israel’s allies – including the United States, Australia, Canada, Germany and Austria – voted against. Abstentions included the Netherlands, New Zealand, Japan, Iceland, India, Denmark and Spain.

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan denounced the vote, calling on nations to ask themselves whether they support negotiations and reconciliation or not. The U.S. representative at the plenum also voted against the proposal, making it clear that the Biden administration opposes unilateral decisions.

Open gallery view Israel's ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, on Friday. Credit: Jeenah Moon/AP

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Twitter called the move “an own goal that will distance [the Palestinians] from any political achievement.”

On Friday, Israeli President Isaac Herzog spoke with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in an attempt to stop the vote, at Lapid's request.

The Palestinian Authority welcomed the move, hailing the vote as a breakthrough, and called on the UN and The Hague to speed up steps. Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki said the vote was a victory and diplomatic achievement, and the result of successful diplomacy.

Abbas has for years warned Israel that if Palestinian statehood is not on the horizon the PA would press charges at The Hague, threatening to bring Israel to the international court in a fiery speech at this year’s UN General Assembly.

Abbas’ threats follow last year’s ruling by the International Criminal Court that it has jurisdiction to prosecute war crimes in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. The ICC didn’t rule that Israel was guilty of war crimes; it merely responded to an earlier request from prosecutor Fatou Bensouda, who asked the pretrial chamber of judges to rule on the fundamental question of the court's international jurisdiction. Unlike the ICJ, which prosecutes nation states, the ICC prosecutes individual perpetrators.

In its 2021 ruling, the ICC noted that it is “not constitutionally competent to determine matters of statehood that would bind the international community,” explaining that its ruling on jurisdiction is “neither adjudicating a border dispute… nor prejudging the question of any future borders.”