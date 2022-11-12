Israeli Judge Gets Security Detail After Sentence Criticized as Too Lenient

A security detail is being assigned to the judge who recently sentenced a 17-year-old to five years in prison for the sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl, police said Saturday.

Be’er Sheva District Court Judge Yael Raz-Levi led the three-judge panel that handed down the sentence in the city’s juvenile court on Wednesday.

The sentence, which came after the teenager was convicted in a plea deal, was publicly criticized as too lenient. Prosecutors had sought a sentence of 10 years.

On Thursday, the Judicial Authority – the body representing the country’s courts – issued a statement speaking out against criticism of Raz-Levi personally.

The 17-year-old’s plea deal saw him convicted of attempting to commit an act of sodomy, breaking into a residence and performing an indecent act on a minor. According to his indictment, he and two others broke into the girl’s home, where the family was sleeping.

The indictment states that he entered the bedroom in which the 10-year-old was sleeping and “kissed her forcefully on the face. The girl asked the accused what he was doing, he told her, ‘don’t worry,’ but despite this attempted to commit an act of sodomy.”

Raz-Levi, along with Judges Aharon Mishnayot and Gilat Shalev, determined that the attacker, a Bedouin youth from the south, would pay 70,000 shekels (about $20,000) in damages to the girl. The girl's father said in response that the sentence was "humiliating on a personal and national level." He added that “the idea that there are attenuating circumstances in this case is ridiculous. I didn’t expect justice, because I know the system.”

Following social media outrage directed at Raz-Levi, the Judicial Authority’s statement said that “judicial rulings are not exempt from criticism, which is legitimate as long as it is relevant and reasoned and focuses on the judicial decision, the facts and the conclusions of that decision.”