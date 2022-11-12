Israeli Envoy ‘Disappointed’ by Ukraine’s Vote Backing ICJ Occupation Probe

Israel’s ambassador to Ukraine rebuked the country on Friday for voting in favor of a United Nations resolution to ask the International Court of Justice for an opinion on the legal status of Israel’s “prolonged occupation, settlement and annexation of the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967.”

“Ukraine’s support of the UN resolution ‘Israeli Practices’, denying Jewish ties to Temple Mount and calling for ICJ advisory opinion is extremely disappointing,” wrote Michael Brodsky on Twitter. “Supporting anti-Israeli initiatives in the UN doesn’t help to build trust” between the two countries.

On Friday, the United Nation’s Special Political and Decolonization Committee convened to debate whether to ask the ICJ to provide an opinion on “the legal status of the occupation [of the West Bank and Gaza],” ultimately passing with 98 votes in favor, 17 against and 52 abstentions.

Most of Israel’s allies – including the United States, Australia, Canada, Germany and Austria – voted against. Abstentions included the Netherlands, New Zealand, Japan, Iceland, India, Denmark and Spain.

Ukraine’s decision follows a vote by Kyiv last month in favor of a UN resolution calling on Israel to renounce its nuclear arsenal. Ukraine, which dismantled its own nuclear program nearly three decades ago, was one of 152 nations which voted in favor of an annual resolution calling on Israel, which has never officially confirmed it possesses nuclear arms, “to renounce possession” of such weapons.

One of Ukraine’s chief rabbis, Moshe Azman, wrote an open letter to Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba calling the move as “an unfriendly act and even as a stab in the back – and precisely at a time when Ukraine so needs Israeli military and other assistance.”

Azman – who has participated in joint outreach with Ukrainian officials aimed at enlisting world Jewry to pressure Israel to take a more active role in Russia’s conflict in Ukraine – said that Kyiv’s vote was “a terrible mistake that will cross out months and years of cooperation, support and negotiations” and “could undermine the efforts of all those who have worked so hard to expand aid to Israel in Ukraine.”

Ukraine’s UN votes come amid disappointment in Kyiv at Israel’s responses to its requests for military aid in its conflict with Russia. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the Haaretz Democracy Conference last month that Moscow’s military cooperation with Tehran will likely result in Russia assisting Iran with the development of its nuclear program.

Iran’s sale of suicide drones and provision of military instructors to Russian forces operating in his country would not have been possible without Israel’s decision to stay neutral in the conflict, he asserted, suggesting that Israel could have prevented the two countries’ burgeoning alliance.

Russia has accused Israel of supplying weapons to Ukraine and warned that such a move would harm ties between Jerusalem and Moscow. Israel fears that if Russia is provoked, it will obstruct Israel’s airstrikes on Iranian and Iran-linked targets in Syria, where Moscow also operates.

According to a New York Times report, Israel is providing Ukraine with intelligence on the Iranian-made drones used to attack the country.