Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel
Palestinian-Israeli lawyer Jamil Dakwar, who heads the American Civil Liberties Union’s Human Rights Program, has worked toward justice at Guantanamo, represented CIA torture victims and developed a unique view of U.S. and Israeli rights violations
The offices of the American Civil Liberties Union are situated in an elegant building at the southernmost point in Manhattan, the island’s pointed edge, at the confluence of the East River and the Hudson River. It’s hard not to be impressed by the power this location exudes, where the huge buildings of Manhattan’s financial district, one of the world’s great centers of wealth and power, reside alongside a few small buildings that have survived from the city’s earliest days.
