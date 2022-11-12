On a Trip to India, This Israeli Fell in Love. Now She’s Living a Traditional Village Life

My first encounter with Yaara Ben Mordechai took place in the food court of the mall in Modi’in, a city midway between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, during the summer vacation. A few meters away, the children’s area was abuzz with activity. Stressed-out moms were perched in strategic positions, their eyes darting between the youngsters immersed in the ball pit and Zoom meetings on their laptop screens. A jittery waitress squeezed back and forth between packed tables. The noise was earsplitting.