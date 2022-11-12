On a Trip to India, This Israeli Fell in Love. Now She’s Living a Traditional Village Life
She grew up in Modi’in, served as a combat officer in the army – and lives today in a village in northern India, as part of a traditional Hindu family with whom she has linked her fate. What insight has she gleaned? And has she found happiness?
Itay Mashiach
Itay Mashiach
My first encounter with Yaara Ben Mordechai took place in the food court of the mall in Modi’in, a city midway between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, during the summer vacation. A few meters away, the children’s area was abuzz with activity. Stressed-out moms were perched in strategic positions, their eyes darting between the youngsters immersed in the ball pit and Zoom meetings on their laptop screens. A jittery waitress squeezed back and forth between packed tables. The noise was earsplitting.
In the News
Paid by IFCJ