Shin Bet Admits to Tracking Israeli Journalists Using Cell Phone Data

The Shin Bet security service has been using a database collected from cellphone companies to monitor the activity of journalists, as well as in the investigation of crimes, and not just in security-related investigations, the state’s response to a petition filed by a civil rights group with the High Court revealed.

Using this database, the Shin Bet can determine where a journalist was based on their cellphone location, as well as whom they talked to and for how long.

In the petition, Association of Civil Rights in Israel (ACRI) asked the court to remove a clause from the law regulating Shin Bet operations – one that compels cellphone companies in Israel to provide the agency with information regarding every call or message going through those companies.

The law, approved in 2002, regulates the mostly clandestine operations of the Shin Bet, which are not subject to public oversight. The data collected by cellphone companies has been kept by the Shin Bet for the last two decades.

Clause 11 of the law determines that use of this data is subject to prior approval by the agency’s head when this is required for agency operations. The Shin Bet chief is required to report to the prime minister and attorney general about these permits every three months, and once a year to the Knesset committee dealing with the agency.

In the petition now under review by the High Court, ACRI says that the clause includes constitutional errors, since the authorization determined in it is not explicit and detailed, as required when there is an invasion of privacy, and that such authorization goes beyond what is required for state security.

ACRI also maintains that there is no mechanism for protecting people with professional immunity such as journalists, and that the decisions of the Shin Bet chief and the prime minister are not subject to juridical oversight, with insufficient mechanisms for monitoring.

One hearing was held on October 25, before Justices Uzi Vogelman, Daphne Barak-Erez and Anat Baron. It was decided that the state would update the court within 90 days regarding an amendment to the law. A public notice will be published for receiving comments, following which the court will rule on the petition.

In the state and Shin Bet’s reply on October 20, the state asked that the petition be denied, arguing that “collecting communication data from telecommunication companies for the purpose of gathering intelligence is vital to the organization’s operations, and has already provided critical assistance in thwarting terror attacks and saving lives.

The service foils hundreds of attacks a year, and the data collected makes a significant contribution to this. Limiting the agency’s authority will critically harm security and the agency’s ability to fulfill its role.”

The state notes that it authorized special procedures regarding the collection of data from people with immunity, such as Knesset and cabinet members, as well as people with professional immunity such as journalists, lawyers, doctors, psychologists and clerics.

“As a rule, communications data form these sources will not be examined, except when this is required for state security reasons, in which case a request for special permission will be submitted to senior echelons, accompanied by a legal brief.”

The state adds that in recent years there was no case in which such approval was requested or given. However, the state admits that journalists and other people with professional immunity were monitored. “This was done in five or six cases a year, on average, over the last 10 years. Journalists were a minority of these cases.”

Open gallery view An empty courtroom at Israel's Supreme Court in Jerusalem in October. Credit: Oren Ben Hakoon

Attorney Gil Gan-Mor, the head of the civil rights division at ACRI, says that “even if it’s two journalists a year monitored through this database, this amounts to 20 over the last decade and 40 in the lifetime of the database.”

Gan-Mor warns that “investigating cellphone communications can reveal with horrifying ease sources of particular news items that have embarrassed the government, even if published previously and even if the journalist and source did not talk by phone and only met while carrying their phones.”

Gan-Mor says the state claims it has procedures in place to limit the damage, but that procedure only requires a permit from a more senior Shin Bet official, not a judge or external agent that could create some balance. “This is an internal and clandestine procedure, with no parliamentary oversight. It could be changed with nobody knowing about it.”

The state’s reply to the court also reveals that the Shin Bet uses such data for criminal investigations, which are under police authority. The state claims that these are “mixed-agency” cases, namely criminal activity which could turn out to have security ramifications. The state emphasizes in its response that “if an investigation assumes a solely criminal nature, the Shin Bet withdraws.”

Regarding the involvement of the Shin Bet in investigating the riots during the 2021 Gaza war, the state notes that many of the events had a non-criminal element which included attacks against security forces, which threatened public security, which is why the Shin Bet was involved.

Gan-Mor says that using the database for criminal investigations is particularly worrisome. Using security-based arguments is a way of bypassing restrictions placed on the police, allowing police to obtain sensitive information about citizens without the need for a court order and without the person under suspicion being aware of the investigation.

The country’s journalism union has asked to join the case as a friend of the court.

Nurit Canetti, chairwoman of the Union of Journalists in Israel, stated that it was “difficult to imagine a more serious blow to freedom of the press by a ruling authority. The aurhtoiries’ ability to track journalists without oversight or transparency does harm not only to those journalists whose information is given to the Shin Bet, but to the entire community of journalists, whose details are exposed without oversight. This reality could fatally wound sources’ motivation to provide information to journalists.”

The amendment to the Shin Bet law deals with regulating the use of capabilities the agency is already using without explicit authorization. As revealed in Haaretz last February, it will give the agency the authority to use advanced monitoring technology such as Pegasus.

The Justice Ministry says the amendment will prevent the violation of human rights, mainly of privacy, and that it will be subject to public comments. It will be brought to the Knesset before being approved.

The Shin Bet did not respond to a request for comment.