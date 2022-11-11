Israel’s Far-right Leader Sets Sight on Top Defense Job – With an Explosive Agenda

In 2006, Ehud Olmert and the Kadima party won the Knesset election. Olmert had already served as vice prime minister for three months, following the stroke suffered by Prime Minister Ariel Sharon. In the wake of his resounding victory over Likud, the newly elected prime minister set about forming his government.

Initially he was going to appoint his senior partner, Labor’s Amir Peretz, as finance minister, per Peretz’s request. But the business sector was incensed. The leading figures in the economic arena pressed Olmert not to appoint Peretz to the sensitive post. They maintained that the veteran workers’ leader would sabotage the country’s economic achievements, which had just finished licking its wounds from the crisis years fomented by the second intifada.

Changing course, Olmert appointed Peretz defense minister, even though he had no experience in that field. After his first week in the Kirya defense establishment headquarters in Tel Aviv in May, Peretz wasted no time inviting the Friday newspaper columnists for personal briefings to sum up the start of his term in office.

Despite the new minister’s outgoing, friendly personality, his guests somehow felt apprehensive. It was obvious that Peretz didn’t understand very much about his sphere of activity. People in the prime minister’s circle allayed such fears. In any event, they maintained, security policy was navigated from Olmert’s bureau.

The defense portfolio is relatively unimportant in the pyramid. And in case any problems arose, alongside the prime minister was the chief of staff of the Israel Defense Forces, Dan Halutz, an acclaimed combat pilot and former commander of the air force, with a wealth of experience. Things will be fine.

Everyone knows how it ended. At the beginning of June 2006, renewed escalation began in the Gaza Strip, for the first time since the Israeli disengagement the previous summer; on June 25, Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit was captured and taken into Gaza.

Open gallery view Olmert (C) and Peretz (L) sitting at a Foreign Affairs and Security Committee meeting in 2008. Credit: Daniel Bar-On / Gini

Two and a half weeks later, Hezbollah abducted the bodies of two IDF reservists, Eldad Regev and Udi Goldwasser, at the northern border. Unthinkingly, Israel plunged into the Second Lebanon War. Of course, Peretz was not primarily to blame for that disastrous summer.

The contribution of Olmert and Halutz, and the IDF’s failed performance in considerable parts of the war are what led to a bleak, frustrating stalemate with Hezbollah – an adversary that was inestimably weaker then than now.

So after all, it became clear that a modicum of understanding and prior experience in the field are necessary for those who hold the defense portfolio, too, even if not necessarily at the top of the pyramid. After a year as defense minister, Peretz was maneuvered out; Halutz had left even earlier; Olmert held on for another year and a half before his legal woes escalated and his political career came to a definitive end.

According to reports in the past few days, Benjamin Netanyahu is considering appointing Bezalel Smotrich as the next defense minister. Along with the public security portfolio for the No. 1 pyromaniac, Itamar Ben-Gvir, the major constituent parties of Religious Zionism are demanding one of two major portfolios, finance or defense, for Netanyahu’s senior partner.

The ultra-Orthodox parties are upset at the idea that the settlers’ representative will hold the key to the public coffers (and block the Haredim’s access to them). There’s outrage in Likud, too. The defense portfolio is being mentioned as a suitable alternative, and at this stage it’s difficult to know if what we’re seeing is a trial balloon, deception or a real possibility.

Open gallery view Smotrich at a meeting with Netanyahu in Jerusalem earlier this week. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

It’s very possible that Netanyahu will not go this route, whether out of fear for fear spoiling the sensitive relations with the U.S. administration, or to ensure that Smotrich doesn’t manage the territories under the prime minister’s nose.

But if Smotrich does get the defense portfolio, the calming words will be heard again: after all, Netanyahu will hold the reins tightly, he will be the responsible adult and the decisions will be made by him together with the heads of the security bodies.

Smotrich is an immeasurably sharper and more sophisticated politician than the functionary Peretz – the man who years later shaved off his mustache with the promise not to join a Netanyahu government (and then, of course, leapt into the government at the first opportunity).

The experts say Smotrich was an excellent transportation minister, even if he didn’t address the air conditioning on Israel Rail or introduce far-reaching linguistic innovations. But he will assume the defense portfolio, if he’s appointed, with a very specific agenda, whose contents could be gleaned from his statements in the past week.

The minister-designate chose to exploit the first days after the election victory by launching a historically distorted assault on the Shin Bet security service over the assassination of Yitzhak Rabin and by calling again for the dismantling of the Civil Administration in the West Bank.

It’s possible that the combination of Netanyahu’s power and the comfortable leather chairs will exercise a calming effect on the behavior and comportment of his associates. So far that does not look to be the case.

The members of the next government are currently behaving as though quiet is filth (in the words of the Betar movement anthem). When it comes to issues of law and justice, Likud’s leaders are in no mood to take prisoners. The focus of the next coalition’s activity is on the judicial system – that’s what Netanyahu needs to halt, or at least to slow down and emasculate, the legal proceedings against him.

Open gallery view Benjamin Netanyahu on his way to coalition negotiation meetings in Jerusalem earlier this week. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

However, those moves will also have security consequences. First, passage of the override clause – which would empower the Knesset to override High Court of Justice decisions – will make possible a bypass route for sensitive issues that would have entangled the state if not for the High Court’s rescue. A blatant example is the initiative to enact a regularization law to legalize the status of the unlawful settler outposts in the West Bank.

Second, every move for which Netanyahu will receive the support of his coalition partners will have a price tag, and a large portion of the quid pro quo the extreme right demands will be paid in the territories.

The media is focusing on Ben-Gvir and possible provocations on the Temple Mount as well as demands regarding the conditions of Palestinian security prisoners. It’s also worth keeping an eye on his partner on the slate, who is more level-headed than Ben-Gvir.

In any event, it was difficult to ignore the gloomy atmosphere which prevailed this week in the corridors of the IDF General Staff. It’s not only those who are leaving – Defense Minister Benny Gantz and his entourage – who are concerned.

For years the right wing has accused the defense establishment of being left-leaning, whether because of bad education at home or a sudden deviation from the ranks after retiring from the military. “Over the years, the heads of the Mossad and the Shin Bet become leftists,” MK David Bitan (Likud) once lamented. “Meir Dagan was extreme right. He came out of the Mossad the opposite.”

In practice, the explanations lie elsewhere and are less conspiratorial. Service in a senior security position in Israel provides a necessary lesson on the scale of responsibility and the limits of power.

So much of the preservation of Israel’s security situation (which is good, considering the dangers) – of the IDF’s edge over enemy armies, and of the country’s intelligence supremacy – depend on sensitive cooperation with the United States and regional allies like Egypt, the Gulf states and Jordan. So many things can go wrong.

And the distance between relative quiet and a flare-up generating numerous casualties can sometimes be a matter of minutes, not hours, as the events of 2006 showed.

Netanyahu, who for most of his years in power was one of the most cautious and restrained in wielding military force, understands this well and deserved praise for it.

The question is whether he will try to impart that understanding to his partners, too, some of whom are relatively new in the profession, or whether he is once more in the grip of the hubris and arrogance that characterized his behavior following his victory in the 2015 election (and which brought some of the legal troubles that haunt him today).

Open gallery view Benny Gantz at a faction meeting this week. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

One person who understands the scale of the responsibility well is Gantz. In the two and a half years in which he held the defense portfolio, initially under Netanyahu and afterward under Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid, Gantz usually acted as the responsible, restraining person in the security realm.

He allowed the IDF to act freely as needed in the various areas of operations: he understood incisively the needs of the system and maintained effective, useful ties with the United States, the friendly Sunni countries and even the Palestinian Authority, whose leadership was largely disappointed in the “government of change.”

With his less experienced partners in the government, and at times with the army stamping its feet below, it would have been easy to escalate the situation with the PA via collective punishment or showcase operations, not least after the wave of terrorism that began last March. Gantz was sufficiently experienced and smart to avoid that route.

The outgoing defense minister was never a big revolutionary, and when it’s all said and done, we should recall the negligible reform in the IDF’s draft and service model, a subject Gantz himself acknowledged ruefully in his farewell meeting with military correspondents this week. Those are already problems that will face the new government and next chief of staff, Herzl Halevi.

But long before that, the territories will provide the government with incessant activity, even without unnecessary initiatives from the far right. On the agenda are decisions about evacuating the Evyatar settler outpost, the yeshiva situated in the evacuated Homesh and the future of the Khan al-Ahmar Bedouin village east of Jerusalem. And of late, hardly a day passes by without violent sabotage of Palestinian crops and property by right-wingers.

We need to take note of how messages are being transmitted between the incoming political decision-makers and the security professionals. It’s not just Smotrich and the Shin Bet’s sharp response to his allegation that manipulations by the organization encouraged the assassination of Yitzhak Rabin.

Ben-Gvir this week sent a threatening letter to the IDF chief of staff, Aviv Kochavi, following a report by Yaniv Kubovich in Haaretz about the peculiar assignment of Ben-Gvir’s political spokesperson as a regular soldier in the spokesperson’s unit of the Manpower Directorate.

And on Tuesday night, a convoy carrying newly elected right-wing MKs entered Joseph’s Tomb in Nablus, following political pressure that was exerted on the IDF (a 16-year-old Palestinian youth was killed in a confrontation with soldiers).

Large numbers of extreme rightists are waiting for provocations like these, no less than they expect an improvement of the situation on the roads in the West Bank. Those who will soon take their places in the fancy leather chairs will be required to go on providing them.

The last word

Rabin’s murder isn’t the only problematic event in the Shin Bet’s past that has come up this month. Under circumstances that were different and a lot more justifiable, another historical debate has been rekindled now over the first Tyre disaster, which occurred 40 years ago.

Ninety-one people, among them 76 members of the security forces and 15 Lebanese prisoners, were killed in an explosion at the IDF headquarters in the Lebanese city that caused the building to collapse. Year after year, the anniversary exposes the open wound.

This is due in part to the fact that the government deemed the disaster, which occurred at the peak of the First Lebanon War, the result of a gas leak. But later, evidence began to emerge that it was the result of a suicide attack, the first ever suffered by Israel – and the first staged by Hezbollah.

The 1982 explosion was the first of two that would occur in that city in the space of a year. In the case of the second explosion, there was no doubt it was a terror attack. But in the first, a version of events was established, which appears to be erroneous in retrospect, that asserted that it was the result of an accident.

That was the conclusion of the commission of inquiry headed by Maj. Gen. (res.) Meir Zorea. The background appears to have been at attempt by the heads of the Shin Bet at the time to avoid blame (some of the operatives were involved in the cover-up two years later of the two terrorists killed in the Bus 300 affair).

Before the Tyre explosion, the Shin Bet reported that it had intelligence pointing to a possible car-bomb attack, but it lacked specific information. After the incident, Shin Bet officials pressed for a quick investigation. But while the Zorea committee focused on the accident version, new findings emerged in an investigation undertaken by army investigators.

Among other things, an eyewitness said he saw a car speeding to the camp gate just prior to the blast, and the remains of a Peugeot 504 engine, which had not previously been parked near the building, were found.

Over the years, Hezbollah began to provide its own version of events. Dr. Shimon Shapira, an expert on Lebanon and the author of the book “Hezbollah: Between Iran and Lebanon,” has followed reports on the incident that have appeared in the Arab media over the years.

This week he told Haaretz that over time, the Shiite organization has provided more and more details and today marks the date as Martyr’s Day. Two of the top officials from Hezbollah’s military arm who have killed since then – Imad Mughniyeh, Ali Hassan Deeb – and a third man who Shapira describes as the current head of the military arm (but declines to give his name) all took part in preparing the operation.

Shapira says that after the IDF withdrew from the Beirut area, Hezbollah (which was still in its infancy and was better known then as the Islamic Resistance organization) decided to try and follow it to the south of the country.

On the issue of suicide attacks, a dispute ranged among Shiite religious scholars that was finally settled when Iran’s supreme leader at the time, the Ayatollah Khomeini, ruled that they were a permissible act of sacrifice.

Mughniyeh was the one who recruited the car bomb’s driver, Ahmad Qasir. Initially, the planners had wanted to use a Mercedes that Mughniyeh had acquired, but because they wanted to stuff as much explosive material as possible into the car’s side panels, in the end the Peugeot was chosen because its doors were thicker.

Qasir’s identity was not revealed for three years, during which his family was searching for him and even advertised in the Lebanese press. Only after the IDF withdrew to the security zone was his name made public, and Hezbollah erected a memorial to him in his village.

In addition to the military investigators’ findings, former senior Shin Bet officials began to conclude over time that the Zorea committee’s conclusions were wrong. Several of them approached the previous Shin bet head, Nadav Argamon, to reopen the investigation on the incident, but the appeal was rejected.

A memorial ceremony at the Intelligence Heritage Center at Glilot for the victims of the first Tyre disaster is due to take place very soon. During the ceremony, several former Shin Bet officials intend to raise the issue of a new investigation again.

Shapira, a lieutenant colonel in the IDF reserves, believes that their appeal is justified. “After 40 years, we should at least investigate Hezbollah’s narrative and not remain fixated on the gas cylinders version,” he says.

The Shin Bet says that it’s conducting a dialogue with the families of the victims and former employees on the matter and that it’s too early to say that the last word has been spoken on the matter.

Ronen Bar, the current Shin bet chief, has directed the agency’s training division to develop a lesson plan that deals with the Tyre disaster. In addition, preparations are underway to build a memorial for the victims. Bar also plans to speak at this year’s memorial ceremony.