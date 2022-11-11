Israeli Transportation Removes Ads of Women in Tank Tops From Buses

Egged transportation company on Sunday decided to remove a fashion website’s advertisements from its buses, saying that images of women wearing tank tops were causing “discomfort and distress to wide segments of the Israeli public.”

“Egged buses aren’t an arena for ‘social conflict’,” the company said, adding that it is required to “respect and take into account diverse sections of the Israeli population.”

In response, the nongovernmental organization advocating religious freedom, Israel Hofsheet, said that “as a company every year taking in billions of shekels of the public’s money for its services, Egged should be expected to reject out of hand the removal of ads featuring women.”

Open gallery view Egged buses at a station in Jerusalem. Credit: Emil Salman

The ads, which were sponsored by the fashion website One Project, feature three women – Marina Maximilian Blumin, a songwriter, singer and actress; reality TV personality Talia Ovadia; and dancer and choreographer Anna Aronov – wearing tank tops with thin straps (the fourth person in the campaign, Yuval Shamla, wears a denim jacket).

One Project said “we are sorry to hear about Egged’s decision to remove our new campaign. The only reason it took the decision was the presence of women [in the ads]. We are proud of and stand behind our campaign, which was created with strong women in the lead.”

Egged’s decision was first reported by the Israel Hayom daily.

Egged said that the right to place ads on its buses was subject to conditions set by the company, which state that “advertisements may not be divisive, negative, or cause discomfort and distress to one or another segment of Israeli society.”

Spokesman Ron Ratner said that “advertising that uses half-naked men or naked and half-naked women is not acceptable. Images [like these] cannot appear in advertisements, in consideration of children, teenagers, the religious [Jews] or Muslim Arabs.

“Revealing and skimpy clothing is neither appropriate nor respectful, and disturbs large parts of the population that use Egged’s services,” he explained.

Ratner added that the company would never interfere in ad campaigns featuring “appropriately and reasonably dressed” women.

Egged said that in recent years there had been several instances of ad censorship due to “the inclusion of the characters that were not modest, proper and thoughtful,” but it refused to provide further details.

Open gallery view Ad campaign that was removed last year. The ad reads "A three-year-old Palestinian child was injured in an attack. The time has come to end settler violence."

During Jerusalem’s 2008 municipal elections the company with the franchise to sell ads on Egged buses refused to post ads with a picture of Rachel Azaria, a former Knesset member, claiming that it would lead to vandalism. Azaria appealed to the High Court of Justice, which ordered the ads to be posted.

In 2017, Egged and its ad franchiser refused to post ads calling for public transportation on Shabbat, also out of fear of vandalism. Last year, under pressure from right-wing activists, Egged removed ads sponsored by leftist groups declaring “the time has come to stop settler violence.”

Egged explained at the time that its buses “shouldn’t be an arena for ads of a polarizing and divisive political nature,” despite the fact that for years the company had allowed an ad campaign by Efrat, an anti-abortion group.