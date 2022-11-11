Haaretz - back to home page
Israeli Soldiers May Stand Trial in Death of 80-year-old Palestinian-American Detainee

Omar Abdalmajeed As’ad died from a heart attack shortly after being detained and handcuffed at an improvised checkpoint near Ramallah

Yaniv Kubovich
Nazmiya As'ad, the wife of Omar Abdalmajeed As’ad, holding up a poster of her late husband at the family home in the West Bank village of Jiljilya earlier this week.
Nazmiya As'ad, the wife of Omar Abdalmajeed As’ad, holding up a poster of her late husband at the family home in the West Bank village of Jiljilya in 2022.Credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS
Military prosecutors summoned to a hearing the soldiers who detained and handcuffed 80-year-old Omar Abdalmajeed As'ad at an improvised checkpoint near Ramallah last January, where he died shortly afterward from a heart attack. Prosecutors told the soldiers’ attorneys that an indictment was being considered.

The army says a military police investigation found irregularities in the conduct of the checkpoint’s commander and the commander of the group guarding the detainee. The IDF spokesman said, “No causal link could be established between these irregularities and the man’s death.”

Omar Abdalmajeed As’ad and his family.Credit: Courtesy of Heba Assad

Army sources accused the man’s family of not cooperating with the investigation and with refusing to present medical documents. The Defense Ministry agreed to compensate the family for 500,000 shekels ($143,000), in return for their withdrawal of a petition against the state.

At the time, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price expressed condolences over Abdalmajeed As'ad's death , and said he had asked for clarification from Israel regarding the death of the man, who is a U.S. citizen.

