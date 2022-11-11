‘A Business Venture’: Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Has a Plan to Expel Arabs

Jerusalem Deputy Mayor and right-wing activist Arieh King is helping an anonymous Jewish philanthropist to launch a program to encourage the emigration of non-Jewish citizens outside of Israel, King announced on Facebook on Wednesday.

In an interview to HaMakom Independent Magazine following the post, King explained that “the idea is to encourage non-Jews to relocate outside the borders of our country.” The philanthropist who supports the current venture wishes to remain anonymous.

King refused to use the term “transfer,” claiming instead that the plan is better seen as an encouraged “business-relocation” for non Jews. “If we’ll manage to get a quarter or half a million Arabic speakers out of the country, that will be enough,” he clarified.

In 2005, Haaretz revealed that King worked with the Jewish-American millionaire Irving Moskowitz in the purchase of land from Arabs in East Jerusalem.

King has been accused of racism in the past by his detractors. In the 2020 election campaign he produced signs comparing the Muslim call to prayer by the muezzin in the city’s mosques to a rooster crow, and pledged to see to it that the volume would be lowered. On Passover of 2018, he praised the confiscation of bread from a stand in the Old City, calling it a step in “the Judaization of Jerusalem.”

Earlier this year, King called on U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to leave the city in a tweet, saying the visit by the top American diplomat “creates a bad feeling to most of Jerusalem residence.”