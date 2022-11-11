Haaretz - back to home page
Memorial Ceremony Makes Clear: Ben-Gvir’s Rebrand Only Serves to Normalize Kahanism

The prospective cabinet minister was greeted as a hero. Outside the auditorium books praising Baruch Goldstein and “Kahane was right’’ t-shirts were being sold. Once a marginal event, this year the ceremony was attended by four incoming lawmakers, accompanied by official security details. But for many of the participants, the Otzma Yehudit chairman isn’t extreme enough.

Itamar Ben-Gvir at the memorial ceremony for Meir Khane in Jerusalem on Thursday
Itamar Ben-Gvir at the memorial ceremony for Meir Khane in Jerusalem on ThursdayCredit: Emil Salman
Josh Breiner
An Israeli right wing activist holds up the flag of the outlawed Kach movement as he rallies against an Israeli left-wing demonstration in Jerusalem, October 17, 2015.Credit: AFP
Meir Kahane supporters set fire to a Palestinian flag at near Kahane's grave in Jerusalem, on Thursday.Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg
Right wing activist by Meir Kahane's grave at Har HaMenuchot cemetary in JerusalemCredit: Ohad Zwigenberg
Beitar Jerusalem fans holding the flag of the outlawed racist Kach party at Teddy Stadium.Credit: Roni Schitzer/Jini
Supporters of Meir Kahane raising a Kach flag atop his grave in JerusalemCredit: Ohad Zwigenberg

