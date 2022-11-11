Memorial Ceremony Makes Clear: Ben-Gvir’s Rebrand Only Serves to Normalize Kahanism

In a corner of the auditorium where a memorial ceremony for the late Kach leader, Rabbi Meir Kahane, was taking place, a Knesset security guard responsible for protecting Knesset member Itamar Ben-Gvir stood alongside Bentzi Gopstein, the head of the Lehava movement.

The two jointly decided that Ben-Gvir should enter the room through a side door. The most likely candidate for public security minister gave the keynote address marking the 32nd anniversary of the death of the man who founded a movement that is outlawed and designated a terror organization. Ben-Gvir was initially welcomed as a hero.

The room was filled to capacity, predominantly by men. Many of them were wearing shirts with the Kach logo – something that constitutes the criminal offense of supporting a terror group – but no police officer was anywhere in sight.

Open gallery view An Israeli right wing activist holds up the flag of the outlawed Kach movement as he rallies against an Israeli left-wing demonstration in Jerusalem, October 17, 2015. Credit: AFP

More than that, time after time the speeches intoned the mantra “Kahane was right.” On the television screens, the late leader could be heard explaining that “the Arabs are a cancer.” The crowd applauded, but the police wouldn’t enter the hall, certainly not when a designated minister is the guest of honor.

Ben-Gvir was greeted warmly by Otzma Hayehudit candidates, who in a few days will be sworn into the Knesset. Yitzhak Wasserlauf, Almog Cohen and Lt. Gen. (res.) Zvika Fogel were among the few in the room who weren’t wearing a kippah.

“I came to pay honor to the head of my party,” Fogel said. “But I also came to honor a Jewish leader who was murdered by an Arab, just like I honor memorials to Gandhi or would come to the ceremony in memory of Yitzhak Rabin. I come without apologies or excuses.” Thus, a veteran army officer speaks in the same breath about the head of a movement that was banned and the army chief of staff during the Six-Day War.

Open gallery view Meir Kahane supporters set fire to a Palestinian flag at near Kahane's grave in Jerusalem, on Thursday. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

The memorial ceremony initially appeared more like a victory celebration. In past years, it was considered a marginal event of extremists. This year, four MKs arrived with official security because their party is on its way to joining the government.

At the entrance to the auditorium, shirts emblazoned with “Kahane was right” were on sale. Nearby, books were on offer that praised the man who perpetrated the Tomb of the Patriarchs massacre, Baruch Goldstein (“Baruch Hagever,” “Blessed is the Man”) and others penned by Kahane himself. Even a children’s book was available for 50 shekels ($14.60) that lauds the legacy of the “master of miracles,” with illustrations of Baruch Marzel and Gopstein. There are also bracelets engraved with the words “Blessed are you for not making me a gentile” together with the Lehava logo.

Open gallery view Merchandise glorifying Meir Kahane on sale at a rally in Jerusalem. Israel outlawed the political party founded by the racist American-born rabbi, who was assassinated in 1990 Credit: Lior Mizrachi

But, today it seems that even Ben-Gvir is no longer extreme enough for the crowd gathered in the hall. His remarks earlier in the day that while he is coming to the Kahane memorial, he “is not continuing on his path” were taken at their word by the assembled.

Marzel, once a close associate of Ben-Gvir and Kahane’s right-hand man, said he didn’t vote for Otzma Hayehudit in the last election. “He says that he isn’t continuing Kahane’s legacy, and I believe him,” Marzel said.

Open gallery view Right wing activist by Meir Kahane's grave at Har HaMenuchot cemetary in Jerusalem Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

He criticized Ben-Gvir for failing to sufficiently emphasize Kahane’s teachings on Arabs. “Itamar talks about Kahane’s work on behalf of Russian Jews, etc., which is correct. But he had a complete set of teachings that those who fight us must not be here. Look at the Arabs of Abu-Gosh, 75 percent of whom voted for Balad – they shouldn’t be here. But I don’t hear much about that.” His remarks were backed by the crowd surrounding him (45 percent of Abu Gosh residents voted for Balad, not 75 percent).

When Ben-Gvir began to speak, a backdrop of Kahane was replaced by an image of a memorial candle, lest the incoming minister be caught, as in previous memorials, with a photo of a leader like that behind him.

Open gallery view Beitar Jerusalem fans holding the flag of the outlawed racist Kach party at Teddy Stadium. Credit: Roni Schitzer/Jini

At the start of his address, the crowd applauded him, but then Ben-Gvir expressed reservations about unquestioned support for their spiritual leader. “It’s no secret that today I’m not with Rabbi Kahane, and I don’t support expelling all the Arabs,” he said. Within seconds the crowd exploded in boos. That’s not the Ben-Gvir they know.

“We need to deport all of them!” shouted one man in the crowd amid the booing from Ben-Gvir's home court. “Not all of them,” the Otzma Hayehudit chairman responded. The crowd seemed confused – where did their Ben-Gvir disappear to? Was this just an attempt to throw sand in the eyes of the media and incoming prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu? Or had Ben-Gvir really moderated his views?

After he finished speaking, Ben-Gvir quickly left the ceremony under heavy security (including a female security guard in pants standing on the side of the stage). “It’s okay – they can boo me,” he said. The party’s MKs also left in short order. In their place Rabbi Dov Lior came and explained why “there will never be peace with these savages” (the savages being Arabs, of course). He didn’t mention Ben-Gvir.

Open gallery view MK Itamar Ben-Gvir and Lehava chair Bentzi Gopstein who was convicted for inciting essays he published, in 2020. Credit: Emil Salman

In the aisles, they were handing out stickers with the slogans like “Jews, wake up, Israel needs transfer.” “Leftists are traitors,” “Death to terrorists.” Meanwhile, Noam Federman, an extreme-right-wing activist who did not attend the event, wrote on Facebook about Ben-Gvir: “The height of arrogance – coming to the memorial of a man who you’ve disowned.”

Open gallery view Supporters of Meir Kahane raising a Kach flag atop his grave in Jerusalem Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Should we believe what Ben-Gvir is now saying, that he is no longer perpetuating the ideas of a movement for whose name he was once convicted of support for terror?

The crowd jeered at Ben-Gvir when he said 'not all Arabs'.

The answer to that may come from Rabbi Yehuda Kroizer, who stands at the head of Yeshivat Hara’ayon Hayehudi that he established together with Kahane. Kroizer was one of the rabbis Ben-Gvir mentioned while celebrating the results on election night, and his son is next in line to represent the Religion Zionism list in the Knesset. “Once the police prevented the public from attending an event like this here in this very hall,” he said, because there was a picture of Kahane displayed with the words “Kahane was right” behind him. “Today, the police minister may be here at the rally.”