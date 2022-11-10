Direct Flights From Israel to Qatar to Operate During Soccer World Cup

Direct charter flights will operate between Tel Aviv and Qatar for this month's soccer World Cup, the Israeli government and FIFA, world soccer's governing body, announced on Thursday.

Israelis and Palestinians holding match tickets and a valid fan ID will be permitted on board flights that will operate direct from Tel Aviv's Ben-Gurion International Airport and Hamad International Airport in Doha, the Qatari capital, by an airline with pre-existing landing rights in Qatar, FIFA said in a statement.

"Consular services for Israeli citizens will be provided in coordination with the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs through a designated privately-operated international travel company based in Doha. Palestinians will have access to consular services at the Palestinian embassy in Doha," FIFA added.

"We have successfully secured all guarantees, including access to consular services for Israelis during their stay in Qatar," the director general of the Israeli Foreign Ministry, Alon Ushpiz, confirmed. "As the first World Cup ever hosted in the Middle East, it promises to be a celebration of football and an opportunity for Israelis to build connections and share cultural experiences with people from across our region and the wider world."

Palestinians wishing to fly to the World Cup through Ben-Gurion airport will require a special permit issued after they present their tickets to the matches and show that they have a place to stay in Qatar, according to Palestinian and Israeli officials who spoke to Haaretz. Because the World Cup begins in a week and a half, the officials said the numbers taking advantage of the direct flights is expected to be be relatively small.

Qatar is using the World Cup to showcase its culture, history and identity for the estimated 1.2 million visitors traveling in for the tournament which opens on November 20 and closes on December 18, and for the much larger World Cup television audience.

Qatar has come under intense international criticism for its treatment of foreign workers and restrictive social laws. The country has introduced reforms including rules to protect workers from heat and a monthly minimum wage of 1,000 riyals ($275), and says it continues to develop its labor system.

Foreign workers account for 85 percent of the some 3 million population of Qatar, which is among the world’s top natural gas producers and one of the wealthiest nations per capita.

U.S Secretary of State Antony Blinken celebrated the agreement : "The United States congratulates FIFA, Israel, and Qatar on the historic step of opening direct flights between Tel Aviv and Doha for the duration of the World Cup and commends the efforts that went into arriving at this arrangement. Today’s announcement is a historic development and an important step that also holds great promise to bolster people-to-people ties and economic relations. As President Biden has said, building regional integration in the Middle East and beyond brings prosperity and security to the people of the region.

We welcome the statement that this move will benefit Israeli and Palestinian soccer fans alike, as a step towards expanding greater freedom of travel for all consistent with Qatar’s pledge that all are welcome at the World Cup. The United States will continue to engage with Israel and our partners across the region for the benefit of all, and commends Qatar and Israel, both close partners of the United States, for their leadership and spirit of sportsmanship that they have demonstrated with this development."

Ben Samuels contributed to this report.