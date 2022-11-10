‘You Gave an Order to Search a Palestinian Woman’s Private Parts.’ ‘That’s Irrelevant’

Hello…

Hello, T.?

Yes.

Hi, this is Nir Gontarz, I’m a reporter from Haaretz. How are you?

Fine.

Good. I’m calling about the incident in 2015.

Which incident?

What do you mean, which incident?

Which incident?

There were several incidents in 2015?

Which incident?

The search you conducted, as a military doctor, of the vagina and anus of A., a Palestinian woman, as first reported by journalist Josh Breiner, who has continued to follow the story.

Uh… maybe you called the wrong person?

Aren’t you Dr. T.?

Yes.

And in 2015 you were an army doctor?

I… um…

Pardon?

Yes. But I apologize.

Great. Hold on, for what?

You have the wrong number.

Dr. T., I know it’s you.

You have the wrong number.

It’s the right number. And you are the one who, contrary to the Hippocratic Oath and to basic human compassion, inserted your fingers to search for a SIM card – not a bomb, right? – in the vagina of a Palestinian woman when there was no intelligence information whatsoever that she was hiding something in her body. Not that it would be a normal thing for a doctor to do even if there were information like that.

I apologize.

Your identity is blocked from publication under every possible censorship and security mechanism that Israel has to offer, so even though the state prosecutor’s office itself says “it is possible that, formally speaking, elements of the crime of rape occurred on your part,” you are entitled to continue working as a physician, without anyone knowing what you did. Say something about that. Are you remorseful?

[The line goes dead]

Hello, Col. S.?

Yes.

Wow, I’ve been looking for you for years. You were a regional brigade commander, and now you are in another very coveted position, if I may say so, in the IDF. This is Nir Gontarz, a journalist for Haaretz. How are you?

Fine.

I’m calling about the instruction or order you gave to T., a doctor in the brigade, and to O., the company clerk, to insert their hands into the vagina and anus of a Palestinian woman, A., to search there for a SIM card, without there having been any indication that such a card was hidden on her person. I know that there is a gag order and heavy censorship regarding the publication of your name and any identifying details about you. I will follow the law and I will not reveal who you are, but I want to hear from you why you did what you did.

Man…

Yes, Col. S.

Forget it.

I don’t want to do that. According to lawyers who are involved in the situation, you gave two women, one of them a doctor, the order to carry out an act of rape, just because some Shin Bet guy asked you to, and without him giving you or you asking him for any explanation.

There’s the IDF Spokesperson Unit.

Yes, so?

And there’s the military criminal investigation division. You can talk to them.

Listen, you’re the one who gave the order, through your subordinates, not the IDF Spokesperson. And you know that the IDF and the Shin Bet and the censor and basically the whole State of Israel are protecting you and T., and doing their utmost to ensure that the public knows as little as possible about the incident and knows nothing about either of you. You are the person who gave this terrible order.

Okay.

Okay? I’m trying to understand why. Trying to understand how you could have done this. It would only be reasonable for you to comment on this. The public deserves to hear from you.

So I’m telling you again – as long as I'm in the army, you won’t hear a word from me.

The fact that you are still in the army, and the doctor is still and doctor, and the Shin Bet guy is still a Shin Bet guy – That is all amazing in itself.

I am still in the army.

Yes, I understand that, and that really is an incredible thing.

And I am still in a system that maintains its procedures.

Funny.

Talk to the IDF Spokesperson Unit and to whoever investigated.

With your permission, I'll ask some final questions, and they're not in the IDF Spokesperson’s purview. Whatever happened, happened, and you gave the order, and the doctor performed what, in the state prosecutor’s view as well, could be seen as rape. Do you re–experience this event? Do you regret it? Would you have acted different today?

I’m telling you again, some of your information is inaccurate. One day, perhaps you’ll know it. What you said in the first sentences, that’s not correct.

Which first sentences? What isn’t correct?

It doesn’t matter.

Okay.

And about what you asked – I won’t talk about it as long as I’m in the army.

By the way, I also called the doctor. She is no longer in the army, but just like you, though with less finesse, she is not willing to say a word about it.

Man, man...

What?

Forget it. Let’s end this conversation.

You gave an order to insert fingers into the vagina of an innocent Palestinian woman.

That's irrelevant.

It's extremely relevant.

If there’s something, contact the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

Are you tormented over it?

Everything’s fine.

Really?

Yes, man, thank you very much.

[The line goes dead]