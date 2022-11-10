Haaretz - back to home page
Turkish, Italian, German Leaders Call Netanyahu to Congratulate Him on Victory

Netanyahu’s press office said that the incoming prime minister reiterated the Iranian nuclear threat for Israel in a call with German chancellor Olaf Schultz

Erdogan in Ankara this week.
Erdogan in Ankara this week.Credit: Burhan Ozbilici/AP
Leaders from Germany, Italy and Turkey on Thursday congratulated Israel's incoming Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, a week after his right wing bloc's victory in the polls.

“I congratulate you on your election win and hope that the new government will continue cooperation between Israel and Turkey to bring peace and stability to the region,” said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a congratulatory letter.

In a call earlier today, German chancellor Olaf Schultz congratulated Netanyahu and spoke about Germany’s role in promoting peace in the region. Netanyahu’s press office also said that Netanyahu reiterated the Iranian nuclear threat for Israel.

Also on Thursday, Italy’s newly elected far-right prime minister Giorgia Meloni called the incoming prime minister to congratulate him as well. The two discussed the countries relations as well as Italy's support for Israel in international forums.

These calls come after Netanyahu spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday. Biden reiterated to Netanyahu that his “commitment to Israel is indisputable,” and that “we’ll make history together.”

According to a readout released by Biden, “The President reaffirmed the strength of the U.S.-Israel bilateral partnership, based on a bedrock of shared democratic values and mutual interests, and underscored his unwavering support for Israel’s security.”

The two leaders agreed to speak again at the conclusion of Israel’s government formation process.

