Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

U.S. Condemns Far-right Lawmaker’s Attendance at Kahane Memorial Event

The Biden administration is currently determining how to engage with a Netanyahu-led coalition that is slated to include far-right extremists such as Ben-Gvir in senior positions

Ben Samuels
Ben Samuels
Washington
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Ben-Gvir, Kahane
Ben-Gvir, KahaneCredit: Moti Milrod, GPO
Ben Samuels
Ben Samuels
Washington

WASHINGTON – The U.S. State Department condemned the attendance on Thursday by Otzma Yehudit party leader Itamar Ben-Gvir at an event in Israel marking the 22nd anniversary of the death of extremist Rabbi Meir Kahane.

State Department spokesman Ned Price called the memorial event attended by Ben-Gvir, who is expected to be a cabinet minister in the incoming Israeli government “abhorrent and there’s no other word for it.”

Kahane led the Jewish Defense League in the United States and the extremist Kach party in Israel. Following Kahane’s death, an offshoot called Kahane Chai was formed. Ben-Gvir was a disciple of Kahane.

“We remain concerned, as we’ve said before, by the legacy of Kahane Chai and the continued use of rhetoric among violent right wing extremists,” Price said. “We’ve condemned incitement and condemned violence and racism in all of its forms. There is a good reason why Kahane Chai remains … specially designated as a global terrorist organization.”

Ben-Gvir, who said on Thursday that he does not share all of Kahane’s views, was first elected to the Knesset in 2021. The Biden administration is currently determining how to engage with a Netanyahu-led coalition that is slated to include far-right extremists such as Ben-Gvir in senior cabinet positions.

The United States in May removed Kahane Chai from its “foreign terrorist organization” blacklist, though it remains designated as a “specially designated global terrorist (SDGT) entity.”

U.S. officials are debating the best way to approach the issue, with an acute understanding of the minefield that cooperation with Ben-Gvir represents, several people familiar with the matter said.

While a de facto no-contact policy, at the very least, is under consideration, it remains too early to tell what track the administration will pursue. It may be difficult for American officials to justify engaging with him based on his history, positions and criminal background, but it may not be a deal-breaker.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

The transfer of Arab women from Tantura to Jordan, in 1948. According to the documents, the operation began with the growing fear of Arab armies invading Israel

‘Place the Material in the Wells’: Docs Point to Israeli Army’s 1948 Biological Warfare

A girl carries U.S. and Israeli flags at a rally in support of Israel in Chicago, Illinois, this year.

Do American Jews Really Know What 'Zionist' Means?