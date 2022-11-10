U.S. Condemns Far-right Lawmaker’s Attendance at Kahane Memorial Event

WASHINGTON – The U.S. State Department condemned the attendance on Thursday by Otzma Yehudit party leader Itamar Ben-Gvir at an event in Israel marking the 22nd anniversary of the death of extremist Rabbi Meir Kahane.

State Department spokesman Ned Price called the memorial event attended by Ben-Gvir, who is expected to be a cabinet minister in the incoming Israeli government “abhorrent and there’s no other word for it.”

Kahane led the Jewish Defense League in the United States and the extremist Kach party in Israel. Following Kahane’s death, an offshoot called Kahane Chai was formed. Ben-Gvir was a disciple of Kahane.

“We remain concerned, as we’ve said before, by the legacy of Kahane Chai and the continued use of rhetoric among violent right wing extremists,” Price said. “We’ve condemned incitement and condemned violence and racism in all of its forms. There is a good reason why Kahane Chai remains … specially designated as a global terrorist organization.”

Ben-Gvir, who said on Thursday that he does not share all of Kahane’s views, was first elected to the Knesset in 2021. The Biden administration is currently determining how to engage with a Netanyahu-led coalition that is slated to include far-right extremists such as Ben-Gvir in senior cabinet positions.

The United States in May removed Kahane Chai from its “foreign terrorist organization” blacklist, though it remains designated as a “specially designated global terrorist (SDGT) entity.”

U.S. officials are debating the best way to approach the issue, with an acute understanding of the minefield that cooperation with Ben-Gvir represents, several people familiar with the matter said.

While a de facto no-contact policy, at the very least, is under consideration, it remains too early to tell what track the administration will pursue. It may be difficult for American officials to justify engaging with him based on his history, positions and criminal background, but it may not be a deal-breaker.