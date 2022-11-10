Ben-Gurion University’s student disciplinary court commissioner advised on Thursday that the university halt proceedings against a student convicted of disobeying campus authorities after quoting Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwish at a campus Nakba Day rally last spring.

The disciplinary proceedings against the student, Watan Madi, were recommended to be postponed on the grounds that there were fundamental and essential flaws in the conduct of the university throughout the legal process, according to a letter sent by commissioner Prof. Avi Rubin to the university’s chief administrator Mira Golomb.

These include the replacement of a judge after the hearing stage, in contradiction to Rubin’s position as court commissioner, his letter stated.

The decision by the substitute judge, whose name has not been made public, “is carelessly worded, is not properly reasoned, and has no systematic reference to the expert testimony heard at the hearing and the issues that arose in the trial,” Rubin wrote.

“Even worse, in the decision the anonymous judge states that ‘the student’s statement, even if unintentionally, led to violence that damaged the university’s image in the community.’”

“At no point in the hearing did any of the parties, including the prosecution, claim that the act for which the student was being judged led to violence,” Rubin wrote. “It is also not clear what act of violence the judge is referring to,” he said, adding that the accusation “exposes our student to real danger.”

“In the current climate, there will be those hoping to take advantage of this serious accusation, and especially the fact that it is part of a decision by a university judicial authority and accuses her [Madi] of active participation in acts of violence and terrorism,” Rubin’s letter states.

“In fact, these things expose the judges, and indirectly the entire university, to a defamation lawsuit,” Rubin alleged.

Referring to the replacement of the original judge, Rubin said “This wrongdoing is unacceptable and requires me as the court commissioner to stop the proceedings before the critical stage of determining the punishment.”

The letter was sent about two weeks ago, however, a few days after the verdict that convicted Madi was published.

In a response to Rubin’s letter, Ben-Gurion University said “disciplinary proceedings are confidential processes, and we do not intend to divulge any further information. It’s unfortunate that there are people who do not respect the privacy of the parties involved in the process.”

The complaint against Madi was filed on behalf of the right-wing Zionist student organization Im Tirzu, and is based on Madi’s reading of Darwish’s words “We will not forget the martyrs who fulfilled the unity of the country, the people and history.” Darwish’s words continue with the need to insist on "the path of freedom and the path of rebellion, until the two eternal twins meet: freedom and peace.”

According to Im Tirzu’s complaint, Madi’s words contradict agreements made between the event organizers and university administrators, according to which any support of violence or incitement would not be tolerated.

Madi, for her part, said that the quote concerns only the “martyrs who fell in 1948 and were expelled from their homes,” backing up her position with an academic opinion which discusses the different meanings of the word shahid (martyr) in Arabic.

Madi and members of the Hadash party’s campus chapter also argued that the university enforced campus rules selectively because members of Im Tirzu chanted “death to terrorists” at the same demonstration.