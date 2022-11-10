Police Open Sexual Assault Investigation of Top Haredi-nationalist Rabbi

Police opened a sexual assault investigation of Rabbi Zvi Tau following a woman's accusation that he harmed her 30 years ago when she was a minor.

The statute of limitations for the crimes the rabbi is accused of is over.

Tau is one of the senior leaders of the Religious Zionism movement, the spiritual leader of the anti-LGBTQ Noam party and the head of the Har Hamor Yeshiva.

Nehama Te'ena, a mother of five, told channel 12 in an interview that Tau was acquainted with her family and that during family gatherings he would drag her to a corner and hurt her. This happened "when I was a girl, and after I got married as an adult and was a mother," she said.

According to Te'ena, she tried to call the police for help as a girl but Tau "grabbed the phone" from her hand and told the police there was no need to come because she "was a crazy girl and that he was taking care of her."

The uproar around the allegations against Tau first started when Te'ena wrote in a Facebook post in August that Tau had assaulted her sexually as a minor. “I know how small the chances are of my voice being heard, but after so many years of being silenced, I choose to raise it,” she wrote.

Te'ena said she recently filed a complaint against Tau with the police and underwent a lie detector test by a large Israeli media outlet. In recent weeks she set up a protest vigil opposite the Knesset together with dozens of other women, calling on the MKs and ministers to listen to her.

The police investigations come after Two leading religious-Zionist rabbis called to investigate recent allegations against Tau.

“I met some of the complainants ... and their statements are very sharp and clear,” wrote Rabbi Cherlow on Facebook, noting that he hadn’t heard Tau’s side. “There’s no better way than to have the police and other legal bodies deal with these matters.”

Tau has a history of supporting public figures accused of sexual assault, such as former President Moshe Katsav who was convicted of rape and served a prison sentence. He also publicly supported the ultra-orthodox writer Chaim Walder who had 22 allegations submitted against him.