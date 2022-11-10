The Supreme Court ruled this week that a woman who married a polygamist is the victim of a crime. The court also ordered the Population and Immigration Authority to consider giving the woman, a Palestinian whose Israeli husband married a second woman despite her opposition, legal status as an Israeli.

The ruling marks a break from previous ones in which Supreme Court justices determined that even though a woman’s husband had married a second time, humanitarian considerations did not justify granting her legal status.

Israeli law bars polygamy, which carries a maximum penalty of five years prison. In line with the law, the Population Authority refuses to award legal status to women in polygamous marriages in order to avoid giving effective approval for such relationships.

“The principle of supporting the fight against the phenomenon of bigamous marriage is correct. However, it seems that in this case the distinction between the person who is the victim of the crime and the person who commits it cannot be ignored,” Justices Daphne Barak-Erez, Yael Willner and Ofer Grosskopf wrote in their ruling.

The Supreme Court appeal was filed against a 2019 decision by the Interior Minister’s advisory committee to reject the application of the Palestinian woman, whose children are Israeli citizens, for permanent status in Israel. The woman married in 1997 when she was 17 years old to a man who was 10 years her senior and already married to another woman.

After the husband left his first wife in 2009, the couple applied for legal status for the second wife under the family unification procedure. From 2011, she held a renewable residence permit for about a decade.

More recently, the woman’s husband married another woman despite her opposition. The two separated, with the husband moving away with his new wife and ceasing to support his first wife financially. However, the first wife declined to seek a divorce through the Sharia court after being threatened.

In ruling against grating her legal status, the ministry’s advisory committee wrote that “the stick cannot be held at both ends – the one is that after she arrived in Israel and entered into a bigamous relationship and established a family unit, the applicant did not attempt to sever the marital relationship but remained in it for many years and finally received legal residence permits within the same marital relationship with her husband, an Israeli citizen.

“The other side of the stick is when her husband took a second wife, and now the woman sees the bigamous relationship as problematic and in a negative light, and is asking for … a residence permit unconnected with her husband.”

Her appeal, which was originally filed in a district court and later in the Supreme Court, asserts that the ministry advisory council’s decision did not take all the factors involved into account, including the fact that the marriage had been forced on the woman when she was still underage and didn’t know polygamous relationships were illegal.

According to the petitioner, her husband’s marriage to a second wife in 2017 without her knowledge hurt her. Her lawyer asserted that her husband was getting away with the fact that the petitioner, who is no longer interested in having a relationship with him, will be forced to leave the country if her visa is not extended.

“There is basic logic involved here,” said Justice Willner. “The one who is ultimately harmed [by the ministry decision] is the victim, who not only has to accept another wife, but also faces deportation from the country where she has children and grandchildren. He’s had enough of her and he wants to send her abroad, so he takes another wife.”

Justice Barak-Erez asked the government’s representative, Attorney Avi Tweig, “When a man no longer wants his wife to be in Israel, he can just marry another woman?”

Tweig answered that there are women who accept polygamous relationships, to which the justice responded that the court believes the woman’s applications should be considered because the committee failed to consider the entirety of the circumstances. “It could be by consent, or it could be without consent,” Barak-Erez said.

Open gallery view A conference on polygamy in the Bedouin community, 2015.

The issue of women in polygamous marriages has been discussed by the Supreme Court twice in the past year. Last April, Justices David Mintz, Alex Stein and Yosef Elron rejected a woman’s request for legal status.

In the ruling, Justice Mintz said the fact that the husband married a second woman after marrying the plaintiff doesn’t involve humanitarian considerations.

“I went back again and again, and checked the plaintiff’s arguments and found no additional claim in them, apart from the mere fact that she and her husband have children together, to the fact that there are special humanitarian reasons involved in her case,” Mintz wrote.

In another case, a panel comprising Justices Shaul Shohat, Gila Canfy Steinitz and Noam Sohlberg, ruled has no humanitarian claim to legal status in Israel and that “her entire application is rooted in the natural circumstances of the bigamous relationship into which the respondent voluntarily entered when she married her husband.”

Hagar Shechter and Adi Lustigman, of the Jerusalem law firm Lustigman & Blank, which represented the woman at the behest of the Society of St. Yves NGO, told Haaretz in a statement that “the Population Authority’s policies don’t help women to get out of polygamous families, but rather strengthens men’s control over their wives.

“Given the state’s war on polygamy to protect women and children, the Population Authority must not be allowed to wage its war on women and children,” they said. “The authority must recognize women in polygamous family units as victims of a crime, as determined by the court, and treat this as a serious humanitarian factor when examining a request for a change in status, as is done in relation to other gender-related crimes, such as domestic violence or human trafficking.”