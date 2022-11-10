Haaretz - back to home page
Israeli Forces Arrest Palestinian Wanted for Death of Officer in Daytime Jenin Raid

The wanted Palestinian, 23-year-old Sadiqi Ahmad Ma'ari, is suspected of involvement in killing 47-year-old officer Noam Raz during a raid in May

Jack Khoury
Jack Khoury
Clashes between Israeli security forces and Palestinians in Jenin earlier this year.
Clashes between Israeli security forces and Palestinians in Jenin earlier this year.Credit: JAAFAR ASHTIYEH - AFP
Jack Khoury
Jack Khoury

Israeli soldiers raided the city of Jenin in the northern West Bank on Thursday, arresting and surrounding the house of a Palestinian wanted for involvement in the killing of an Israeli officer last May.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, one person was injured during clashes with Israeli soldiers.

The wanted Palestinian, 23-year-old Sadiqi Ahmad Ma'ari, is suspected of involvement in the killing of Noam Raz during a military raid in the northern West Bank last spring.

Israeli forces, including the Police Special Anti-Terror Unit, had surrounded the house of Islamic Jihad militant Mahmoud al-Daba'i at the Jenin refugee camp, two days after Shireen Abu Akleh was killed in an exchange of gunfire between Israeli forces and Palestinian gunmen in the same area.

Raz was wounded in the resulting clashes and later succumbed to his wounds, Border Police said.

Raz was a resident of the West Bank outpost of Kida and joined the Police Special Anti-Terror Unit in 1999, serrving in a variety of roles. He had been involved in conducting raids after a series of deadly attacks in Israel carried out by militants in the area.

