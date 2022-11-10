Could Israelis Turn to Civil Disobedience to Protest Their New Government?

For the past year, mostly under the radar, a group of middle-aged women have been engaged in what many would consider to be a subversive campaign: They’re trying to persuade young Israeli military recruits to refuse to serve in the West Bank.

Every week, these mothers and grandmothers descend on a different town, and when no one is looking, they tie yellow ribbons around trees and poles bearing a verse from the Book of Jeremiah: “And the children shall return to their own border.”

They also station themselves outside high schools in different parts of the country. When future army recruits emerge from the gates, they try to warn them against complicity in the occupation.

“Mothers Against Violence” started out as a grassroots movement about two-and-a-half years ago, at the height of the protests against then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Named after their location – outside the official Balfour Street residence of the prime minister, the Balfour protests would draw tens of thousands of mostly young Israelis every Saturday night.

The mothers’ group was formed in response to the growing use of violence against the protesters by police. Its members would show up every week in yellow vests to serve as a buffer between the protesters and law enforcement officers.

Open gallery view Police restrain a protester outside the Prime Minister's Residence in Jerusalem, in 2020. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

“After the Balfour protests ended, we understood that our work was by no means done,” says Katty Bar, a founder of Mothers Against Violence, which has 8,000 women on its mailing list and a core group of about 150 to 200 activists.

“Most of us belonged to the left and knew what a terrible effect military service in the occupied territories was having on our children, the violence being so ingrained there,” says the 65-year-old grandmother. “So, we decided to make this our next front.”

For the 16-month period that the center-left was in power, it was difficult convincing Israeli moms who shared her political views to join the cause. “Since the election, though, we’ve been inundated with calls,” says Bar. “There’s a sense that things are going to get much more dangerous with this new far-right government in power, and there’s a greater fear for the safety of our children. So you could definitely say that the downfall of the center-left government has injected new life into our movement.”

Mothers Against Violence is now rethinking its strategy. Instead of sneaking around at night tying ribbons around trees, says Bar, she and her fellow activists feel it’s time for more drastic action.

“It’s clear that there isn’t going to be another election soon, so we need other ways to show this new government that it is not in their interest to mess with us and endanger our children,” she says. “To me, a scenario in which we get one million women out in the streets blocking the roads is not out of the question.”

Referring to a key flashpoint in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, she adds: “Some of us have even been toying with the idea of running topless through Hebron.”

Open gallery view A Mothers Against Violence yellow ribbon, at the campus of Tel Aviv University. Credit: Orna Naor

Will the left heed the call?

Following last week’s election, the government shaping up in Israel will most likely include four parties: Netanyahu’s Likud, two ultra-Orthodox parties and an anti-Arab, settler-aligned party.

The leaders of the two ultra-Orthodox parties – United Torah Judaism and Shas – were exempted from military service on religious grounds. As part of coalition negotiations, they are already demanding commitments that their young men will be exempt both from military conscription and from studying math and English, and bigger stipends for those who choose to spend their days studying Talmud rather than working.

Religious Zionism leader Bezalel Smotrich, who is demanding to become Israel’s next defense minister, got away with only partial service, while his deputy Itamar Ben-Gvir, who had threatened slain Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, was disqualified from the military because of his radicalism.

In recent social media posts, many Israelis opposed to this government-in-the-making – the most religious and right-wing in Israeli history – have been flirting with the idea of civil disobedience. What would happen, they are asking, if they refused to send their kids to the army and refused to pay taxes. Who, then, would defend the country and financially support those who don’t work or even try to make themselves employable?

Civil disobedience is not common in Israel, but when there have been calls to break the rules, they usually come from the right, notes Prof. Sam Lehman-Wilzig of Bar-Ilan University’s Department of Political Studies. A key example would be Israel’s disengagement from Gaza in 2005, when leading rabbis affiliated with the religious Zionist movement urged settlers to resist the evacuation with force. A more recent example would be the ultra-Orthodox community leaders who ordered schools under their jurisdiction to remain open during the coronavirus lockdowns, in defiance of government mandates.

Open gallery view A Gush Katif settler waves an Israeli flag after a settlement's front gate is set ablaze to keep soldiers from entering it, during the Gaza disengagement in 2005. Credit: Guy Raivitz

Although he doesn’t expect disgruntled Israeli leftists to engage in acts of political violence to protest dramatic policy changes by this new government (“political assassins in Israel have always come from the right wing”), Lehman-Wilzig, who has researched Israeli protest movements, doesn’t rule out the possibility of passive civil disobedience.

“People on the left may start encouraging their kids not to join the army or to refuse to serve in the West Bank, though calling that civil disobedience might be a far stretch,” says the professor. “If you had a whole bunch of 18-year-olds from a Tel Aviv high school burning their draft cards, that would be all-out civil disobedience, but I don’t see that happening.”

Where he does see the possibility of confrontations in the streets is if and when the government follows through with some of its campaign promises, most prominently the override clause, which would severely weaken Israel’s judicial system. “Massive protests, in that case, could easily deteriorate into violence, though I don’t see people on the left bringing guns along with them,” he says.

Lev Grinberg served as the first spokesman of Yesh Gvul (“There is a border”), an organization founded in 1982 by reservists who refused to serve in the first Lebanon War. The most prominent example of a civil disobedience movement on the Israeli left, Yesh Gvul also encouraged selective refusal to serve during the first Palestinian uprising in the late 1980s.

“Civil disobedience in the army is possible when soldiers don’t identify with their government or with what it is asking them to do,” says Grinberg, a professor emeritus from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, who sat in jail for his own act of civil disobedience during the Lebanon War. “That’s why, when Yitzhak Rabin came to power, the movement basically fell apart. Rabin was identified with the left, so reservists didn’t see a reason to challenge him.”

Open gallery view A demonstration in support of conscientious objectors outside of Defense Ministry headquarters in Tel Aviv, in 2004. Credit: Guy Raivitz

According to Grinberg’s calculations, about 100 to 200 soldiers, almost all of them reservists, sat in jail for refusing to serve during the Lebanon War, and another 150 during the intifada. “But that’s the just the tip of the iceberg, because the army has always preferred to ignore refuseniks rather than throw them in jail and draw attention to the phenomenon,” says Grinberg. “During the Lebanon War, we had entire units of reservists who refused to serve.”

If enough soldiers start feeling estranged from their new government, he believes, Israel’s tiny movement of conscientious objectors could grow, “but it’s still too early to predict by how much.”

“Whether its mothers encouraging their kids not to serve, young people refusing on their own to enlist, or more and more soldiers speaking out against the occupation after their service, this could become a major forum for the resistance we will see, though not the only one,” says Grinberg.

“Any significant movement of civil disobedience would have to include Israel’s Arab citizens, who don’t serve in the army, and I think we’ll see a lot more joint action of this sort. If Ben-Gvir, for example, were to announce his intention to visit the Arab town of Shfaram, I could definitely see a situation of Jews and Arabs standing together outside to block him.”

Orna Sasson-Levy, a professor of sociology and anthropology at Bar-Ilan, had been active during the first intifada in a leftist group known as “The 21st Year,” which tried but failed to encourage widespread civil disobedience among anti-occupation activists. She doesn’t anticipate much interest in such tactics today, either, even though more appears to be at stake.

“In my circles, we often ask ourselves what red line would have to be crossed for us to go out and block roads, but nobody ever does it, and I don’t think it’s realistic,” she says. “Those who usually engage in civil disobedience are young people, and the young people in Israel are relatively apathetic to the situation.”

Open gallery view LGBTQ activists block a major highway in Tel Aviv in protest, in 2018. Credit: Moti Milrod

Shikma Schwarzmann, a physicist at the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot, was one of the founders of the so-called “black flag” protests at bridges and junctions around the country during the time of the Balfour demonstrations in Jerusalem. These protests were revived in the weeks leading up to the November 1 election.

“There’s a big group of liberal Israelis who serve in the army and pay taxes,” she says. “It’s bad enough that they have no representation in this new government, but they’re also being asked to carry the burden of those who refuse to serve and work. This is not a healthy situation. In fact, it’s a disgrace.”

But it is too early, she says, to predict how this group, which is certain feeling increasingly alienated under this new government, will respond. “First, we need to see where exactly the new government is headed,” says Schwarzmann. “I do fear that what might happen here is what happened in Russia – people who have the means will start leaving.”

Professor Tamar Hermann, a senior fellow at the Israel Democracy Institute, believes there is only “a very small chance” that leftists in Israel will engage in acts of civil disobedience to protest the new government – “Unless they do something really outrageous,” she adds.

The leaders of the Balfour protests, notes Hermann, were mainly middle-aged Israelis who are not likely to risk imprisonment for their beliefs. “They don’t serve espresso in jail,” she says sardonically.