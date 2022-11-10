Haaretz - back to home page
Cops Detain ‘Violent Gang’ of 4 Kids Trying to Rob People in Central Israeli City

Police dubbed the four children aged 7-12 an ‘unusual and violent gang’ after attempts of robbery and stone throwing

Ran Shimoni
Ran Shimoni
A playground in Lod after Operation Guradian of the Walls
Four children between the ages of 7-12 were detained after reported robbery attempts involving violence against children and a woman in Lod, local police announced Thursday.

Police say the children were located after a woman complained Wednesday that three boys and a girl, all of them wearing a school uniform shirt and one a black ski mask, tried to grab her bag after she withdrew cash from an ATM.

In a statement, police called the group “an unusual and violent gang.” Due to their youth – the children are below the age of criminal responsibility – the matter was transferred to local social services, and their parents were called in to pick them up.

The police said the children are suspected in connection to a number of incidents in Lod this week. On Tuesday, they received a complaint about four children trying to take the scooter of a 12-year-old boy, by force. The boy’s father told Haaretz that a passerby called him and told him about the incident, after which the police also contacted him. The man said his son was not injured in the incident.

“It began with some dialogue, and then taunting,” the father related. “Then they demanded that he give them the scooter. It’s sad when children try to rob someone their age. If they are from broken families, social services should take care of them. I don’t want to think about what they could do when they’re older,” he added.

On Wednesday, a 60-year-old woman complained to police about a group of children who had thrown stones at her and tried to grab her bag, left the scene after failing to take the purse.

