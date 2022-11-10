‘The British Kindled the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict. They Are to Blame’

Two years ago, the Jewish-Arab conflict now known as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict celebrated its 100th birthday – it all started with a pogrom by local Arabs in which six Jews were killed. “This isn’t a biblical conflict, despite what many Jews and Palestinians think. There’s a moment when it began,” says Yaron Niski, a writer and director as well as a producer for both film and television. And he’s unambiguous about who’s to blame for the conflict – the British.