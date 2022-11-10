Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

In the early 2000s, the administration of the Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design, headed by the school’s former president, Arnon Zuckerman, decided that its Mount Scopus campus is not suited for the study of arts and design. The municipality, for its part, saw an opportunity in the transfer of thousands of students to Jerusalem’s city center, and supported the move. The government joined in, too, and gave Bezalel a plot of land in a prestigious and complicated site: the Russian Compound, between City Hall and the Russian Orthodox Church and the courthouses.