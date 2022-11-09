Netanyahu Will Be ‘Level-headed’ on Iran, Says Outgoing Defense Chief Gantz

Russia ties will embolden Iran, outgoing Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz warned on Wednesday, adding that incoming premier Benjamin Netanyahu “will be level-headed” on the issue.

“This will affect the entire region,” Gantz, who is nearing the end of his term, told reporters. He added that “Israel has the capability to operate in Iran.”

Gantz also spoke about Israeli military assistance to Ukraine, saying that even if the policy is changed, Israel’s “aerial defense systems cannot be exhausted … We are examining what can be done, but one mustn't forget that NATO is standing behind Ukraine.”

Regarding the Palestinian Authority, Gantz said he had come “to talk to whoever it’s possible to talk to and to fight those that need to be fought – and that is not a contradiction.”

He cautioned that “the steps being taken by the Palestinians at The Hague and at the UN are severe, harm the ability to better the regional situation and do not help their interests.”

Netanyahu is expected to be tasked by the president on Sunday with forming a government, after a decisive win by his bloc in last week’s election. It is still unclear if the Defense Ministry will be headed by a Likud lawmaker or by another member of the coalition.