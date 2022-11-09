Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

In a First, Israeli General Opens Up About Use of Armed Drones

The chief of Israel's artillery corps used his address at an industry gathering to deliver what he described as a first public account of the armed versions of the pilotless planes, after Israeli censors in July allowed the publishing of information regarding the armed drones

Reuters
Reuters
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
The Israeli-made Eitan drone.
The Israeli-made Eitan drone.Credit: Olivier Fitoussi
Reuters
Reuters

Israel on Wednesday described what has been an open secret for two decades – that it has used drones not just for surveillance but also in strikes within the country, against Palestinian militants in Gaza, and possibly targets as far away as Iran or Sudan.

Israeli censors in July permitted publication of information about the armed drones and the chief of Israel's artillery corps – which runs the drones together with the air force – used his speech at an industry forum to give what he described as a first public account of the armed versions of the pilotless planes.

Whereas previously he could only offer hints, "today I can speak of this openly," Brigadier-General Neri Horowitz told the annual UVID Drone Tech conference hosted by Israel Defense magazine in Tel Aviv.

Israeli Brigadier-General Neri Horowitz, chief of Israel's artillery corps, addresses a drone conference in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Wednesday.Credit: DAN WILLIAMS/Reuters

He disclosed that when jihadi insurgents from Egypt burst across the border into southern Israel in a hijacked armored vehicle in May 2012, they were destroyed in a drone strike.

Showing footage of Ukrainian forces using drones to guide shelling of invading Russian troops, he said: "We have the same application here."

Israel is expanding its drone forces, whose personnel are 30 percent female, Horowitz said, adding that the artillery corps was replacing its cannon insignia with concentric circles representing the incorporation of the aerial platforms.

At the same conference, Brigadier-General Omri Dor, commander of Palmachim Airbase, said drones now accounted for 80 percent of the Israeli military's operational flight hours.

However, manufacturers of armed drones remain barred from advertising them and none of them were among the models on display at the conference.

"There are information security concerns," explained a sales representative for one of the companies, Elbit.

In a separate speech, Economy Minister Orna Barbivai said drone exports were popular abroad, including among Arab countries that have drawn closer to Israel since 2020. She did not specify if such exports included armed drones.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

The transfer of Arab women from Tantura to Jordan, in 1948. According to the documents, the operation began with the growing fear of Arab armies invading Israel

‘Place the Material in the Wells’: Docs Point to Israeli Army’s 1948 Biological Warfare

A girl carries U.S. and Israeli flags at a rally in support of Israel in Chicago, Illinois, this year.

Do American Jews Really Know What 'Zionist' Means?