Palestinian Killed in Clashes With IDF in Nablus as Rightist MKs Visit Joseph's Tomb

A Palestinian man was killed overnight Tuesday near the West Bank city of Nablus in clashes that erupted when an IDF force providing security to a group of right-wing politicians visiting Joseph’s Tomb entered the town, according to Palestinian reports.

The reports say that Mahdi Hashash was killed after shrapnel from an explosive device he had held in his hands during the clashes near the Balata refugee camp hit him, after shooting at the group of lawmakers.

According to a statement from the Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades in Nablus, Hashash is a member of the organization.

Three others were injured by rubber bullets and dozens were injured by tear gas inhalation, reports said.

On Monday, an Israeli army division commander gave the go-ahead for right-wing Knesset members to attend a political event at Joseph's Tomb on the outskirts of Nablus, in spite of objections from senior defense officials.

The incoming and veteran lawmakers were invited by the head of the Shomron Regional Council, Yossi Dagan. The list of invitees was submitted to the Israeli army under the title of "Yossi's guests," and was authorized by commander of the IDF’s Judea and Samaria Division, Brig. Gen. Avi Bluth.