China’s Climate Envoy to Haaretz: We Have Returned to Informal Talks With the U.S.

The Chinese climate delegation met with U.S. climate envoy John Kerry and Israel’s Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg on Wednesday to discuss renewing cooperation on tackling climate change and boost technological innovation with China.

The meetings with Chinese climate envoy Xi Zhenhua and the Chinese Deputy Minister of Environment Zhao Yingmin took place in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt during the United Nation’s COP27 climate summit that opened on Sunday.

Zhenhua told Haaretz that he met with Kerry on Wednesday for the second time in an attempt to revamp climate cooperation after China suspended negotiations in August due to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

The Chinese envoy criticized the U.S. and other countries in closed talks obtained by Haaretz, saying, “I am disappointed that developed countries did not meet their financial commitment to the developing countries. The same amounts of money should be invested in adaptation and mitigation (actions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions).”

“Because China is committed to the climate goals it declared in Glasgow, it is important for us to abide by what was agreed upon at the previous conference and make sure that the other countries also abide by it,” Zhenhua added.

The Chinese delegation also met with Minister Tamar Zandberg, and discussed cooperation between China and Israel in the fields of innovation and climate mitigation. The envoy was interested in Israeli technologies in the fields of climate, with an emphasis on storage technologies.

The meeting between Chinese climate envoy, the Chinese Deputy Environment Minister, and the Israeli Environment Minister Tamar Zandberg in Egypt, Wednesday. Credit: Ministry of Environmental Protection

“The envoy expressed a special interest in Israeli innovation and technology, which can contribute to the global solutions that the whole world needs in order to meet its goals, reduce emissions and prepare in the best possible way for the climate crisis,” Zandberg said after the meeting.

At the previous climate conference, China and the U.S. announced that they would work together to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions during the current decade and presented the U.S.-China Joint Glasgow Declaration on Enhancing Climate Action in the 2020s.

China and the U.S. are the two leading countries in terms of carbon emissions in the world. Beijing has pledged to reach zero carbon emissions only in 2060.