Israel's AG: ‘Way We Perform Our Jobs Doesn’t Depend on Identity of Gov’t’

The way the Attorney General’s Office and the prosecution do their work doesn’t depend on which government is in power, Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara said Tuesday.

“The definition of our jobs and the way we perform them doesn’t depend on the identity of the government or the identity of the heads of the legal system at that time,” she said, speaking at a Justice Ministry conference. “At any given time, our job remains helping the government implement its policies and advancing Israel’s interests within the boundaries of the law.”

State Prosecutor Amit Aisman, who also spoke, warned that “weakening the state prosecution and undermining our public legitimacy will inevitably lead in the end to undermining the rule of law, and as a result, to undermining Israeli democracy.”

Speaking about the new government that is now being formed, Baharav-Miara said that once it is sworn in, “we will continue to work, just as we worked with previous governments.” She added that the Justice Ministry’s DNA is based on Jewish and democratic values, and is therefore timeless.

“No agency or person is above the law,” she continued. “The separation of powers, equality for everyone, governmental decency and concern for minority rights are the fundamental ideas of our system. Democracy cannot be separated from the independence of the law enforcement and judicial systems.”

Baharav-Miara also discussed her ruling on how to approve the deal on a maritime border with Lebanon, which was signed during the recent election campaign. In that ruling, she said it would be better to bring the agreement to the Knesset for approval, but that there was no legal impediment to making do with cabinet approval, which is the route Prime Minister Yair Lapid ultimately chose.

She said she drafted her opinion on the basis of classified opinions from senior defense, diplomatic, economic and energy officials who deemed the agreement important to protect the country’s interests. These officials also told her that Israel had a limited window of opportunity to get the deal concluded.

One thing that became clear to her during the campaign, she continued, was that “decisions made during this period, almost without exception, are painted in political colors by one side or the other. Decisions made during a campaign naturally draw both support and criticism.”

“What legal professionalism means is making a businesslike decision on the basis of the professional material and the factual and legal opinions submitted to us,” she added. “We must not make decisions while thinking about their political popularity.”

Aisman also said in his speech that employees of the prosecution and the legal system in general aren’t “free of errors and flaws. In my view, accepting criticism and admitting mistakes isn’t a sign of weakness, but of strength.”

Nevertheless, he added, “it’s important to state clearly and unequivocally that the motives driving us are free of any extraneous interests. The evidence, and that alone, is what we see before us, no matter who the suspect is and no matter what the crime is.”