Settler Suspected of Attacking Israeli Soldiers and Palestinians Detained Without Trial

A Jewish settler suspected of assaulting both an Israeli army officer and Palestinians has been put in administrative detention after a court refused to order him held beyond Wednesday.

Elhai Carmeli, 21, was arrested on Monday and brought to the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court for a bail hearing on Tuesday. After the court agreed to let police hold him for only one more day, the army decided to put the suspect in administrative detention for four months, and Defense Minister Benny Gantz signed the necessary order.

Carmeli is currently the only Jew being held in administrative detention, a practice in which suspects are held without a trial.

He is suspected of being one of dozens of settlers who assaulted soldiers three weeks ago in Hawara, near Nablus, and threw stones at Palestinian cars. Lt. Col. Almog Rotem, a battalion commander in the Paratrooper Brigade, was wounded in the incident, as were other soldiers.

Immediately after that incident, a 20-year-old soldier from the settlement of Itamar was arrested on suspicion of involvement in the assault, but he was released soon afterward.

Carmeli is also suspected of assaulting Palestinians in East Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood last month.

At Tuesday’s bail hearing, police sought to hold Carmeli for four more days, noting that he had prior convictions for anti-Arab hate crimes. He was also indicted last year for assaulting a participant marching in the Ariel LGBTQ pride parade. The newspaper Makor Rishon also reported that in July, Carmeli was ordered out of the illegal settlement outpost where he lives, Givat Ronen.

But Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court Judge Daniel Mordechai Dembitz said that given the lack of progress in the investigation, it’s hard to believe the evidence police submitted to court justifies holding Carmeli for more than another day. Gantz then issued his approval to keep the suspect in administrative detention for four months.

The Honenu organization, which is representing Carmeli, referred to Gantz's move to extend the suspect's detention as "crazy, extreme harassment of a Jew, [who is] the father of a young child."

“We hope the government that is now taking shape will put an end to this lunacy and release this young man immediately,” the organization added.

It’s unusual for Jews to be held in administrative detention. However, many Palestinians are held without trial through the practice, and the number of those detained has grown in recent months.

As of the start of November, 820 Palestinians were being held in administrative detention.