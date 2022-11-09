17-year-old Bedouin Sentenced to Five Years for Sexual Assault of 10-year-old Girl

The Juvenile Court in the southern Israeli city of Be'er Sheva sentenced a 17-year-old Bedouin youth to five years in prison on Wednesday for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl.

Judges Aharon Mishnayot, Yael Raz-Levi and Gilat Shalev further determined that the attacker would pay the minor with 70,000 shekels (about $20,000) in damages. The girl's father said in response that the sentence was "humiliating on a personal and national level."

The 17-year-old was convicted last October, as part of a plea deal, of attempting to commit an act of sodomy, breaking into a residence and performing an indecent act on a minor. The prosecution sought a ten-year prison sentence. The court provided the parties with a censored version of the verdict, and it has not yet been submitted for publication.

According to the indictment, at the beginning of last year the accused and two others, one of whom was 16 at the time, broke into the house while the family members were sleeping, as the adult accomplice waited in the car.

According to the prosecutor, "at a certain point, the accused entered one of the bedrooms where the ten-year-old girl and her younger siblings were sleeping at the time ... and kissed her hard on the face. The girl asked the accused the reason of his actions and he told her, 'Don't worry,' but despite this he attempted to commit an act of sodomy."

The girl's father said in response that half of the sentence is attributed to "the mitigating circumstances of the accused and the remorse he expressed. It is a disgrace."

"The compensation is ridiculous. Everything is ridiculous. The idea that there are mitigating circumstances in such an incident is ridiculous. I did not expect justice because I know the system," he added.