Netanyahu’s Déjà Vu: To Bomb or Not to Bomb Iran?
The U.S. won't tolerate an Israeli effort to drag it into an Israeli-led military strike against Iran, so the question is whether Netanyahu will have the courage to act alone
Two days after Israel’s general election and ahead of Benjamin Netanyahu’s return to power, the former prime minister launched a trial balloon aimed at reopening the debate on Iran’s nuclear program. With Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid in office, the issue has preoccupied policymakers and defense officials as much as before, and Israel still opposes a revival of the 2015 nuclear deal. But for the most part, the two leaders have worked behind the scenes, consulting and coordinating with the United States.
