Submarine Affair: Israeli Police Spied on Suspects, Violated Orders, State Prosecutor Says

Israel's state prosecutor admitted on Tuesday that the country's police were engaged in spying on suspects and violated orders in the investigation of the so-called submarine affair, the infamous corruption case that has embroiled former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's circles for several years.

At the heart of the submarine affair, known as case 3000 in Israel, are two deals between Israel and Germany to acquire vessels from the German ThyssenKrupp corporation. One deal was to purchase three submarines (at a cost of 1.5 billion euros), and the other was to acquire missile boats to protect Israel’s gas rigs (at a cost of 430 million euros). According to the indictments filed in the case, security officials, public servants and business figures demanded and received bribes to promote the deals between ThyssenKrupp and the Israeli government.

Back in 2017, the court ordered wiretaps on certain people of interest to the ongoing investigation, but the country's top prosecutor is now saying that the scope of the surveillance orders were violated against then-Vice Admiral Eliezer Marom, businessman Miki Ganor (who was ThyssenKrupp's Israeli representative) and against Aliza Bar-Yosef, wife of former National Security Adviser Avriel Bar-Yosef. None of the information obtained using methods beyond the scope of the wiretapping order have been turned over to the investigation team, the state prosecutor emphasized.

The state prosecutor stated that the suspects were wiretapped following a court order issued by Judge Avraham Tal, ordering the wiretapping of computers. "During its implementation, the system performed certain actions that went beyond the scope of the warrant, including receiving contacts, messages, and other information." However, the report stated, "this additional information was not shared with the investigative team."

Investigations published by Israeli financial daily Calcalist revealed in January that Israel's police had hacked into the phones of citizens using Pegasus spyware developed by Israeli company NSO.

The Israeli government assembled a team to further probe the matter, but its investigators delivered a report in August which found no indication that the police had illegally hacked devices using Pegasus spyware.

However, the team found that law enforcement did illegally obtain information from Israelis’ smartphones – including calendar entries and contact lists – without informing the Justice Ministry, and used technological capabilities beyond their authority.

The team's investigators did not reveal the methods that the police used to access this information.