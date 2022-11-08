Israel's Empowered Far-right Uses Rabin's Memorial to Fire Warning Shots

The murder of Yitzhak Rabin is far from a glowing chapter in the annals of the Shin Bet. The Shin Bet failed to protect the late prime minister, erred in the collection and analysis of the preliminary intelligence regarding the dangers facing him, and exceeded its boundaries in the deployment of Avishay Raviv, the informant planted among the far-right activists, who himself got entangled in problematic actions.

And still, the speech by MK Bezalel Smotrich (Religious Zionism) on Sunday at the Knesset, at the assembly marking the anniversary of Rabin’s assassination, reflected a deplorable attempt to rewrite history and reap future benefits. Smotrich, among the sharpest of the incoming ministers, knows precisely what he is doing. A moment after the victory of the right-wing bloc in the elections – perhaps the most sensitive and emotionally charged since June 1996, seven months after the murder – he managed to touch all of the left’s old exposed nerves.

But alongside the historical accounting, surrounding an open wound in Israeli society which to a large extent has remained the Achilles heel of the right and the settlers, it seems the statements were designed to achieve another set of objectives. The storm that ensued – and Smotrich, as a skilled and veteran troll, could have seen it coming – aided in putting the spotlight on the speaker (struggling for public attention with his even more extreme colleague, Itamar Ben-Gvir). It also helped shift the media’s agenda to a shopworn dispute, rather than the plans of the incoming government, and perhaps helped deter the heads of the security establishment, with whom he and his friends on the far right have old scores to settle.

In his remarks at the Knesset, Smotrich blamed the Shin Bet for failing to protect the murdered prime minister, assigning no blame for the murder to the right or the settlers. He also accused the Shin Bet of using “irresponsible manipulations that have yet to be fully exposed to encourage the murderer to carry out his deed.” When he was castigated for his words, among others by outgoing Defense Minister Benny Gantz, he chose to blame the media. The press, he claimed on Monday, “twists and distorts as usual.” He claimed to have said nothing about a conspiracy behind the murder, and does not believe that Yigal Amir was not the murderer. All he claims to have said is that the Jewish Division at the Shin Bet screwed up and refuses to own up to this day.

Smotrich indeed didn’t try to explicitly exculpate Amir. It seems that he and his friends’ goal, not for the first time, is more sophisticated. Spreading doubts, followed by demands for re-investigation, helps keep the affair under a fog. This is why they insist so much on focusing the accusations against Raviv, and by proxy the Shin Bet. If the right isn’t to blame, and if there is suspicion that there were Shin Bet dirty tricks at work here, then that extreme part of the ideological camp can be released of responsibility, while directing the fire elsewhere.

In reality, despite an acquaintance between the agent “Champagne” (Raviv) and the murderer, neither the Shamgar Commission nor the courts got the impression that Raviv had any real part in driving Amir to act. Amir’s name was included in the list of extreme right-wing activists who, it was feared, might take violent action in opposition to the Oslo Accords, but the Shin Bet certainly did not operate Amir or send him on his mission. All these claims, contrary to right-wing arguments, have already been examined by Shamgar. Whereas Amir himself acted against the backdrop of a continually deteriorating atmosphere of incitement, which attended the legitimate right-wing opposition to evacuating territories in agreements with the Palestinians. Much of the incitement came from extremist rabbis, who used religious reasoning. And then-leader of the opposition, Benjamin Netanyahu, contributed to the wild atmosphere, though he may deny it to the end of time.

In those terrible days preceding the murder, Ben-Gvir gained notoriety as a young Kach activist who boasted of ripping off the hood ornament from Rabin’s car and threatened to get to him as well. Smotrich himself was too young then, a boy of 15, to stand out at the time. But 10 years later he found himself on the Shin Bet’s radar, during the protests against the disengagement. In June 2005, two months prior to the disengagement, the retiring head of the Shin Bet told Haaretz in an interview about two right-wing activists arrested while driving “two cars filled with containers of gasoline to the Ayalon highway to set on fire there. Both drivers’ clothes were completely soaked with gasoline. Had they set the fire, they themselves would have died instantly. It could have easily ended in a great disaster, … almost a suicide terror attack.”

One of the two suspects was Smotrich, who was held for a few weeks, but eventually released without indictment. When asked about it years later, he claimed that he didn’t plan to set anything on fire. The name of the retiring head of the Shin Bet, incidentally, was Avi Dichter. Today he’s hoping for some minor ministerial job on behalf of Likud, while Smotrich will be a senior cabinet member.

At least two members of the incoming cabinet, Smotrich and Ben-Gvir, will arrive with thick rap sheets in the Shin Bet archives. Perhaps it is no wonder that the intended minister chooses to lash out at the Shin Bet now. It’s a message intended to hobble the steps of the Jewish Division later on. He has already said in the past that there is no such thing as “Jewish terrorism.”

In response to Smotrich’s remarks in the Knesset, sources described as “senior Shin Bet personnel” said that the MK is “encouraging conspiracy theories whose sole purpose is to besmirch an organization devoted solely to counterterrorism and protecting the country’s safety.” The bait was set – and Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, probably for lack of choice, took a bite and was reeled in. What we see here is an early attempt at taming the shrew, while indirectly threatening other senior figures who may stand in the extreme right’s way, from the police commissioner to senior IDF Central Command officers. Largely, this is a complementary move to the expected assault on the prosecution and the courts.

Benjamin Netanyahu has somehow heard all this, and has thus far avoided all comment. Sometimes, silence sends a stronger message than any statement.