Billionaires' Chef: Sara Netanyahu Called and Requested Meals Several Times

A woman who worked as a private chef for Arnon Milchan and James Packer testified in Jerusalem District Court Monday about meals she served to then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara.

Israel election: Understanding Bibi's comeback. LISTEN Subscribe 0:00 -- : -- 15 Skip 15 seconds backwards Play audio 15 Skip 15 seconds ahead 1 X Change playback rate from 1 to 1 Mute audio

Limor Dicovsky is a witness for the prosecution in the so-called Case 1000, in which Netanyahu is charged with fraud and breach of trust for accepting gifts worth hundreds of thousands of shekels from Milchan, a Hollywood producer and Packer, an Australian billionaire businessman.

Limor Dicovsky told the court Milchan hosted the Netanyahus whenever he visited Israel. This included a dinner for which Sara Netanyahu made requests. Dicovsky said the meals were lengthy, and that cigars and champagne were always served.

When Packer visited Israel, Dicovsky said, the Netanyahus ate at his home in Caesarea regularly. “A lot of meals, they simply lived nearby,” she told the court. Dicovsky confirmed the estimates she gave in her police statement, that the couple ate at Packer’s home 10 to 15 times. She said these meals were less formal than those at Milchan’s, and that she had been asked to make the Netanyahus “whatever they want.”

Dicovsky said the meals for the Netanyahus were not routine and required her to have “more of everything,” since each member of the couple would ask for different dishes. She said that on several occasions she cooked in the prime minister’s residence in Jerusalem, when Milchan or Packer were guests. She also described cooking a large meal in Packer’s home that was sent to the Netanyahus. Milchan and Packer paid for all the meals, Dicovsky testified.

On cross-examination, Dicovsky confirmed that she also cooked when current Prime Minister Yair Lapid visited Milchan in his home in Beit Yannai, and when former President Shimon Peres visited Milchan “two or three times” for meals – one of them for his birthday.

Noa Milstein, a lawyer for Netanyahu, asked Dicovsky if she had also cooked for Tzipi Livni, and she replied: “I don’t remember if I cooked for her, but I remember she was [there]. I don’t remember everyone, how many times they came, how much they drank and what their allergies were.”

Open gallery view

Milstein asked if Netanyahu had ever asked her to cook a meal, and Dicovsky said: “It was through Sara.” She said she spoke with Sara by phone several times, but not the prime minister. Dicovsky also said she saw Hadas Klein, a personal assistant to Packer and Milchan, and Yonatan Hasson, their driver, taking crates of champagne to the car, but didn’t see them given to Netanyahu.

Yaakov Gershoni, an owner of a store called The Cabinet, took the witness stand after Dicovsky. Klein had testified that she bought cigars from Gershoni in 2012 and 2013. He described the quantities Klein bought from the store as exceptional: “If they bought 100,000 shekels [$28,000] a year, it was seven percent of the store's revenue,” he said. He said he once asked if she was buying the cigars for one of his customers, and she said no. Gershoni added that when Klein had a particularly large order, 8,000-20,000 shekels, “I’d give her 15 cigars that we make for free.”

Judge Moshe Bar-Am, one of the three judges hearing the case, asked Gershoni about the types of cigars Klein bought. He said she initially asked for his recommendation, “and after that it was specific: [Cohiba] Siglo VI, the 'king of cigars,'” costing 300-350 shekels each. He didn’t know who the cigars were for, Gershoni said. “I asked her and Yonatan whose car it was, but after that I left it alone, what did I care,” he testified. “Until Lahav 433 [the police’s national fraud investigations unit] called me, I didn’t know anything, it wasn’t my business.”

Israel Wolnerman, another Netanyahu defense lawyer, cross-examined Gershoni and accused him of coordinating his testimony with other witnesses. “I’ll tell you something very strange that happened in court, we presented the data to Hadas Klein – receipts, prices. She insisted there are cigars for 500 shekels, we told her there’s no such thing, then she said: ‘Ask Koki [Gershoni’s nickname]’ and then a miracle happened, you are changing the amounts too.”

Gershoni vehemently denied the accusation. “There was no coordinating of testimonies. I didn’t speak with Hadas, nor with Yonatan,” he said. “There’s a difference between an interrogation at 433 and thinking about it afterward and remembering prices.” Wolnerman asked Gershoni if he remembered a purchase paid with a bank transfer, and he replied: “I don’t remember, maybe, if Hadas had said to me that I’ll pay next time, it would have been okay.”

Bar-Am asked Gershoni how it could be that he didn’t keep itemized sales records. Gershoni said: “There is documentation, I sent a copy. Every day a printout of all the purchases appears. There is no record of the scope of the transactions. … There were cases of a law firm that made large purchases and requested a receipt.”