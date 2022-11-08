SHARM EL-SHEIKH — Israel's Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg and representatives of several countries that do not recognize Israel – including Lebanon and Iraq – have pledged to cooperate on climate change action, Haaretz has learned.

The closed-door meeting, which took place Tuesday in Sharm el-Sheikh, is part of the United Nation's COP27 climate summit that opened on Sunday. Zandberg met with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh and Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid, part of a regional forum for eastern Mediterranean countries.

Zandberg also convened with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and a number of officials from Oman and Jordan.

The meeting between Israeli, Lebanese and Palestinian officials is considered extremely rare. The meeting was arranged by Cypriot and Egyptian officials. According to sources, this is the first high-level regional meeting on climate change that Israel is taking part in.

Over the past few years, Cyprus has worked behind the scenes with leaders from several countries in the Middle East, a region that is considered extremely vulnerable to climate change.

Zandberg spoke during the meeting, though the Lebanese and Palestinian delegations did not join the applause following her speech.

Israel is still officially at war with Lebanon, fighting a war against the militant Shiite Hezbollah in 2006, and Israel and Iraq have no diplomatic relations and a history of hostility.

While Lebanon and Israel recently signed a landmark, U.S.-brokered maritime agreement, any hint that the two states are open to cooperate even as part of a regional setting would be meaningful. Additionally, Lebanon bans its citizens from having any contact with Israelis and the sea deal was negotiated through American shuttle diplomacy, with no Israeli or Lebanese officials ever publicly meeting.

Mikati's office played down the incident, saying it was being overblown in Israeli media, and added that "There was no contact whatsoever with any Israeli official."

The various representatives spoke about the climate issues they face. For instance, the Palestinian Prime Minister Shtayyeh spoke about the lack of drinking water and access to the ocean in the West Bank.

The Greek prime minister asked for assistance with the destructive fires that have ripped through the nation over the past few years, while the Iraqi representative spoke about the drought conditions his country faces.

At the end of the meeting, the leaders agreed to work together to find solutions to the climate change issues. An official close to Zandberg said she and Shtayyeh shook hands, a claim which was denied by a Palestinian official. Both sources spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter with the media. Public contact between Israeli and Palestinian leaders is rare.

"I believe in the regional initiative," Zandberg told Haaretz adding that the issues "prove that the climate challenges play a part in the relationships we have with neighboring countries."

At the conference, Israel and Jordan also signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to move ahead with their water-for-energy deal, which was first announced a year ago. According to the proposal, Jordan will build 600 megawatts of solar power capacity to export to Israel in exchange for 200 million cubic meters of desalinated water.

The Israeli delegation led by President Isaac Herzog arrived in Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday in order to open Israel's pavilion at the conference, which will mainly showcase Israel's technological capabilities. The cost of the pavilion, which is intended for public relations and branding purposes, is 5 million shekels ($1.4 million).

For comparison, the annual budget assigned by the Israeli government to the administrative division dealing with preparation for the effects of climate change on the country is 1 million shekels.

The Israeli delegation to COP27 includes various government representatives such as Zandberg, Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton, Science, Technology and Space Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen, and Regional Cooperation Minister Esawi Freige, as well as representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, civil society, the private sector, academia, and more.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.