Israeli Man Succumbs to Wounds Two Weeks After Stabbing Attack in West Bank

The 63-year-old from central Israel was moderately wounded after being stabbed last month, and passed away on Tuesday due to complications from his injury

הגר שיזף
Hagar Shezaf
Shalom Sofer, the 63-year-old man who succumbed to his wounds on Tuesday.
Shalom Sofer, the 63-year-old man who succumbed to his wounds on Tuesday.
Hagar Shezaf

A 63-year-old Israeli man succumbed to his stab wounds after he was attacked by a Palestinian two weeks ago in a northern West Bank village.

Shalom Sofer, who lives in the central city of Petah Tikva, was stabbed in the upper body in the village of Al-Funduq, west of Nablus.

The assailant absconded and the Israeli army said that it had detained a suspect from the village shortly after.

Sofer was released from the hospital and was expecting a fast recovery, said his son Lidor in a radio interview on Tuesday. The son described how after a week at home, his father's wounds had unexpectedly reopened, causing significant blood loss. "We were certain that our strong father will resume his everyday life in no time, but it seems we were wrong."

Prime Minister Yair Lapid conveyed his deep condolences, adding that the attacker was apprehended the day of the assault in an ongoing effort by Israeli security forces.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz has also conveyed his condolences, saying that Israel defense forces will continue to hunt down any attackers and their collaborators.

