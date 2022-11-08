An Israeli army division commander approved on Monday for right-wing MKs to attend a political event at Joseph's Tomb on the outskirts of the West Bank city of Nablus, in spite of objections from senior defense officials.

According to the officials, the event may spark renewed clashes in the region after an extensive period in which the Israeli army and Palestinian security forces fought to restore peace in Nablus.

The incoming and veteran lawmakers were invited by the head of the Shomron Regional Council, Yossi Dagan. The list of invitees was submitted to the Israeli army under the title of "Yossi's guests," and was authorized by commander of the IDF’s Judea and Samaria Division, Brig. Gen. Avi Bluth.

Open gallery view Commander of the IDF’s Judea and Samaria Division, Brig. Gen. Avi Bluth Credit: Gali Tibbon / AFP POOL / AP

Among the incoming and veteran lawmakers to attend the event are Likud party's Idit Silman, Boaz Bismuth and Nissim Vaturi, as well as Limor Son Har-Melech and Almog Cohen of the far-right Otzma Yehudit party and Yoni Mashriki of the ultra-Orthodox Shas party.

According to Israeli defense officials, the event is intended to strengthen the incoming MKs, highlighting their election victory and providing them with the opportunity to express statements that are likely to ignite tensions.

After the request was submitted, a meeting was held among Israeli defense officials over whether to green light the entry to the Jewish holy site in Nablus after a few months in which the city was a center for terrorist acts against IDF soldiers and Israelis driving on its main roads and in the region.

The approval of the event was made only because that in recent weeks the IDF and Palestinian security services succeeded to almost completely dismantle the Lion’s Den terrorist group that was responsible for a series of shooting attacks in the area.

Yet in spite of warnings raised by some defense and intelligence officials, Bluth decided to allow the MKs to visit the site.

Most of the names on the list submitted by Dagan are incoming MKs, elected just last week, and have not yet been sworn in. The organizers did not describe the event as a victory party but as a prayer service and as a "declarative event” appropriate to the increased number of visits to Joseph’s Tomb.

According to Israeli Defense officials, the event is intended to strengthen the incoming MKs, highlighting their election victory and providing them with the opportunity to express statements that could ignite the street.

An IDF spokesperson issued a statement saying that all entrances to Joseph's Tomb are approved and secured based on operational considerations only. It was also stated that any attempt to attribute political considerations to security officials' decisions is false and invalid.

Joseph's Tomb in the West Bank city of Nablus is a highly disputed prayer site. Many Jews believe the biblical Joseph is buried there, while Muslims claim it is a sacred tomb of a sheikh. Israeli soldiers escort Jewish worshippers to the site several times a year, in coordination with the Palestinian security forces and in what has become a route racked with tension.