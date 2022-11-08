A panel discussion on “Holocaust, Nakba and German Remembrance Culture” taking place at the Goethe-Institut in Tel Aviv was postponed by several days after sparking criticism from both Israeli and international Jewish organizations.

The criticism revolved around two issues: the comparison implicit in jointly discussing both the Jewish Holocaust and the Palestinian Nakba and the fact that it was due to take place, under German sponsorship, on the anniversary of Kristallnacht, a Nazi pogrom that was a precursor of the Holocaust.

Due to the latter criticism, the event, which was supposed to take place on Wednesday, has been moved to Sunday.

Israel's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it was “shocked and disgusted by the crude cheapening of the Holocaust and the cynical, manipulative intent to create a linkage whose sole purpose is to smear Israel. The Foreign Ministry urges all the parties involved to cancel this outrageous event.”

After the institute decided to postpone it, the ministry said, “Our view is that the event is a shame and a disgrace, and it shouldn’t take place on any date of the year.”

A statement released by the Center for Organizations of Holocaust Survivors in Israel said it was “surprising and upsetting that an institute responsible for disseminating German culture in Israel should choose to hold an event of this type, while drawing a comparison between the Holocaust and the Nakba on the 84th anniversary of Kristallnacht ... Is this due to close-mindedness, insensitivity or lack of historical knowledge?”

A similar statement was issued by the Simon Wiesenthal Center in Los Angeles, which termed the event “an odious provocation.”

“It is despicable that any German would utter Shoah and Nakba in the same breath,” that statement said. “There is nothing wrong with exploring the feelings of Palestinians, but to link the Palestinian-Israel conflict in any way to Nazi Germany’s ‘Final Solution’ that murdered 6 million innocent Jews, among them 1.5 million Jewish children, is a monstrous insult to the victims of the Shoah, to the Jewish State of Israel, to survivors of the Shoah and to historic truth.”

The event was sponsored by the Rosa Luxembourg Foundation, which is connected to the far-left German party Die Linke and is funded by the German government. The Goethe-Institut, which is also funded by the German government, described the event as follows in its publicity saying, “Almost 75 years after the State of Israel was established, memory remains politically controversial territory. The Jews focus on the Holocaust, while the Palestinians focus on the fateful year of 1948, when hundreds of thousands of them fell victim to flight or expulsion by Jewish fighters, a year that in Arabic is called ‘Nakba’ (catastrophe).”

One of the speakers will be German journalist Charlotte Wiedemann, “who proposes a new, empathetic memory that promotes justice and solidarity between the two sides rather than a competition between victimhood,” the advertisements continued.

Another speaker will be Prof. Amos Goldberg of Hebrew University’s department of Jewish history and contemporary Jewry, who is also a fellow at the university’s Avraham Harman Institute of Contemporary Jewry.

Asked to respond to criticism of the event, he wrote in an email to Haaretz, “The event won’t engage in comparisons between the Holocaust and the Nakba, but in how it’s possible to digest catastrophic memories of events that were very different from each other in a situation of conflict, occupation and apartheid, and how the work of shared memory could perhaps also bring us closer to a political solution ... ‘Empathy’ and ‘disruptive empathy’ are keywords in this discussion.”

The third panelist is Prof. Bashir Bashir of the Open University and the Van Leer Jerusalem Institute.

Neither the Goethe-Institut nor the Rosa Luxembourg Foundation responded to requests for comment, but the Goethe-Institut published a response on its website.

“The memory of the Holocaust and memorializing its victims are extremely important to the Goethe-Institut, which devotes many projects to this important issue,” it said. “We regret that harsh feelings were provoked by the choice of the date for this panel discussion. Therefore, after consulting with the lecturers, we are postponing the event to Sunday, November 13, 2022.

“The Goethe-Institute represents the values of reconciliation and dialogue. In the planned discussion, we will address these values. The two lecturers from Israel are well-known experts in the field of the culture of memory and the politics of reconciliation.”

Kristallnacht took place on November 9, 1938 in both Germany and Austria. By the end of the pogrom, 91 Jews had been murdered, tens of thousands had been arrested, hundreds of synagogues had been torched or vandalized and Jewish-owned stores and businesses had been looted or destroyed.