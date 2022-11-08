Likud officials are expected to meet with the chairman of the anti-LGBT Noam party, lawmaker Avi Maoz on Tuesday following threats from party leaders to join the opposition.

Noam is part of the Religious Zionism party headed by Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir. On Monday, Netanyahu met with Ben-Gvir, thus completing the round of meetings with all right-wing party heads, except Noam.

Open gallery view Noam Activists campaigning in Holon, last month. Credit: David Bachar

Following reports that Noam party, which advocates religious conservatism and opposes homosexuality, was considering not joining Netanyahu's government in order to "oppose it from the right against progressive madness," Likud declared on Tuesday that "the meeting with Avi Maoz will take place on today."

In private meetings last week, Netanyahu affirmed that “There will be no harm to pride parades nor to the status-quo on LGBTQ rights.” This declaration was made at the same time when religious Zionist list members announced their intention to cancel pride parades. A day earlier, Likud insiders claimed they would reverse LGBT-related policies from the departing administration.