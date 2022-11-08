Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Israel Elections | Following Defection Threats, Likud to Meet With Head of Israeli anti-LGBT, Far-right Party

Netanyahu arranged the meeting following reports that the Noam party may join the opposition after being left out of coalition talks on Monday

Michael Hauser Tov
Michael Hauser Tov
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
MK Avi Maoz, chairman of far right party Noam at the Knesset, last year
MK Avi Maoz, chairman of far right party Noam at the Knesset, last yearCredit: Ohad Zwigenberg
Michael Hauser Tov
Michael Hauser Tov

Likud officials are expected to meet with the chairman of the anti-LGBT Noam party, lawmaker Avi Maoz on Tuesday following threats from party leaders to join the opposition.

Noam is part of the Religious Zionism party headed by Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir. On Monday, Netanyahu met with Ben-Gvir, thus completing the round of meetings with all right-wing party heads, except Noam.

Noam Activists campaigning in Holon, last month.Credit: David Bachar

Following reports that Noam party, which advocates religious conservatism and opposes homosexuality, was considering not joining Netanyahu's government in order to "oppose it from the right against progressive madness," Likud declared on Tuesday that "the meeting with Avi Maoz will take place on today."

In private meetings last week, Netanyahu affirmed that “There will be no harm to pride parades nor to the status-quo on LGBTQ rights.” This declaration was made at the same time when religious Zionist list members announced their intention to cancel pride parades. A day earlier, Likud insiders claimed they would reverse LGBT-related policies from the departing administration.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

The transfer of Arab women from Tantura to Jordan, in 1948. According to the documents, the operation began with the growing fear of Arab armies invading Israel

‘Place the Material in the Wells’: Docs Point to Israeli Army’s 1948 Biological Warfare

A girl carries U.S. and Israeli flags at a rally in support of Israel in Chicago, Illinois, this year.

Do American Jews Really Know What 'Zionist' Means?