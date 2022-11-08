Israeli Far-right Activist Tapped for Spokesperson Unit Position in IDF

The spokesman for the extreme far-right organization Lehava who also ran on Otzma Yehudit party's slate for the Knesset in the elections was assigned by the Israeli military a position in the spokesperson array of the army's human resources unit.

Itamar Sassover, 22, is a well-known figure to the police and the Shin Bet security service as an activist in Lehava, whose leaders have previously been charged and convicted of incitement, violence, and racially motivated terrorism.

Open gallery view Benzi Gopstein, the leader of the extreme right-wing movement Lehava, Organization for Prevention of Assimilation in the Holy Land, is escorted out of a hearing at a Jerusalem court, in 2014. Credit: AFP

Sassover enlisted in the Israeli army in April. Following the announcement of the elections in September, he requested to suspend his service for 45 days in order to run for the Knesset on the Otzma Yehudit party's slate, where he was listed in the 45th spot. The army granted his request, and he has since been acting as Itamar Ben-Gvir's spokesperson and taking part in the list's campaign.

Last week, Sassover was required to return to military service and was assigned a position as a spokesman in the army's HR department.

The assignment baffled some within the IDF Spokesperson’s unit. “Nobody knew him or knew who he was till now, and it’s unclear how such a person becomes a spokesman in the unit without anyone knowing about him and his advocacy against the LGBTQ community and support for Kahane,” one official said. “Not only did they agree to assign him to the spokesman unit, but in HR, which is absurd.”

Security officials who spoke to Haaretz also attested to bemusement at the problematic assignment. Some wondered how Sassover passed the appointment process and security investigation required for the position, as well as why he was placed in a department that is particularly sensitive to the far-right.

The Human Resources Department is responsible, among other tasks, of the Education and Youth Corps, and is in charge of army ideals taught to soldiers. The department is also in charge of the Chief of Staff’s advisor on gender unit, which is entrusted with the joint service order's execution and the position of women in the military.

In 2021, ahead of the Pride Parade in Jerusalem and plans by far-right and Lehava activists to disrupt it, police arrived at Sassover’s home, demanding that he stay away from the parade area. In 2017, Sassover was detained in the area of the pride parade. Later, Sassover won a suit he filed, claiming his detention violated regulations.

Open gallery view 'Jerusalem is not Sodom.' Lehava activists protest the Pride Parade in Jerusalem, in 2022. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Defense Minister Benny Gantz has recently tried to look into legally outlawing the Lehava and declaring it a terror organization, but the move was not completed. In October, during the election campaign, Sassover addressed the security events and criticized Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi and others.

Sassover tweeted: “Can someone explain why the Chief of Staff publicly addresses every slap some Arab terror boy gets, but not a word is heard from him on daily gunfire attacks against Jews?” Sassover made the comment after Kochavi condemned violence of combat troops who assaulted a Palestinian in Hebron.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that upon Sassover's return to service at the end of the election campaign, “it was made clear to him that he must cease all political activity immediately,” but until a query by Haaretz, some within the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit had no idea that Sassover had been assigned to the spokespersons array.

Following Haaretz's report on the subject, MK Itamar Ben-Gvir reacted on social media, calling Haaretz the "mouthpiece of the extreme left."

"Haaretz has launched a campaign against Itamar Sassover, my spokesman from the election campaign, who returned to military service as the spokesman for the IDF and for some reason it is important for the people [in Haaretz] to be against him. They prove to us that there are people in the unit who want to turn it into a branch of Meretz. In the next government we will correct this, with God's help."