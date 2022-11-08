Israeli Cops Commended for Bravery Despite Suspicion of Killing Bystander in Arab City

Israel's Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai awarded on Monday a commendation to two police officers for their bravery during an exchange of gunfire with criminals, even though an innocent bystander was killed during the incident. It is still unclear if the civilian was shot by police or by the criminals themselves.

The shooting occurred in February 2021 in the Arab city of Tamra in northern Israel. The two officers – Chief Superintendent Saar Shein, who is the commander of the Tamra police station, and Border Police officer Amir Bibar - were conducting surveillance outside a home in the city, based on the suspicion that criminals planned to shoot at the house.

After hearing shots fired, the two officers began chasing after three armed and masked men, during which they exchanged gunfire.

According to the Justice Ministry's department for investigating police misconduct, one of the armed suspects fled into an ally where Ahmad Hijazi lived. 22-year-old Hizaji, a nursing student, left his home with a friend, Mohammed Armush. Hizaji was fatally shot during the incident, and Armush was moderately wounded. Two of the armed men were also shot during the exchange of fire, and one of them died of his wounds.

22-year-old Ahmad Hijazi, who was shot to death during the incident in Tamra last year.

The Justice Ministry investigated the two policemen on suspicions they accidentally shot Armush and Hijazi, but decided to close the case against the officers. One of the explanations for the decision to do so stated it was “more likely that the two were injured as a result of the shots by the masked men,” and the police officers "acted in self-defense.”

The police’s committee that decides on awarding of medals and citations wrote in its explanations that the decision to give Shein and Bibar the award was for “their excellence in police operations while demonstrating determination” to arrest the criminals while endangering their own lives. The committee said a civilian was killed in the incident, but also noted the police officers saved the lives of others.

More than 10,000 people marched through the town of Tamra to demand action against rising violence in the Arab community.

Hijazi's death caused great anger in Tamra and led to a public protest. About 10,000 people participated in his funeral, and afterward some 300 young people protested at the entrance to the town – some set fire to tires and the stoplights. Later that week, a protest march was held in Tamra with over 10,000 participants.

Shabtai awarded citations on Monday to other police officers too, as well as civilians who aided the police over the past year. Commendations were awarded to citizens who shot at the terrorist who killed four people in an attack in Be’er Sheva in March. A police officer who rescued a man whose car was stoned in the riots during Operation Guardian of the Walls in May 2021 received the police’s Medal of Distinguished Service.