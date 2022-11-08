Analysis |
Can U.S. and Israeli ‘Shared Values’ Survive a Far-right Government?
The concept of a shared set of values between two democratic societies is a pillar of the U.S.-Israel relationship. How much of that will remain relevant if and when a far-right coalition is formed in Jerusalem?
Over the past four decades, American and Israeli leaders, politicians, diplomats, academics, commentators and journalists have used the term “shared values” profusely.
Click the alert icon to follow topics:
Comments
In the News
Paid by IFCJ