Israel's Religious-right Comes to Rabin's Memorial With an Ax to Grind

On Sunday, at the Knesset’s annual memorial event marking the assassination of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin in 1995, Religious Zionism leader Bezalel Smotrich, like other party leaders, made a speech in Rabin’s memory. And like the other leaders, he also spoke of the way one is allowed to protest in an Israeli democracy.

Here’s part of what he said:

“One can protest. One can shout. And yes, one can say harsh words – but harsh words are not incitement. It wasn’t the harsh words that caused the prime minister’s murder, but a low murderer in the shape of Yigal Amir. The failure to protect Rabin was not the fault of right-wingers, religious Zionists or settlers, who were correct to reject Rabin’s policies, but of the Shin Bet security service. It was the security service who not only failed to protect him but also used irresponsible manipulation tactics, yet to be uncovered in full, in order to encourage the assassin to carry out his plan.”

The “irresponsible manipulation tactics” Smotrich referred to concerned Avishai Raviv, a far-right activist had been operated by the Shin Bet as an undercover agent for eight years. Raviv – code name Shampanya (Champagne) – knew the assassin. But neither the Shamgar Commission that investigated Rabin’s assassination, nor the Jerusalem magistrate court where he was acquitted of failure to prevent a crime, found any evidence that Raviv had either urged Amir to murder Rabin or was aware of his intentions.

The Shin Bet has admitted that mistakes were made in the handling of Raviv over the years, and the far right has a fair claim in saying that various media “stunts” attributed to them in the years before Rabin’s murder were manufactured by Raviv and that they were unfairly maligned in the process. (The regional council in the West Bank settlement of Kiryat Arba even received 10,000 shekels, or $2,800, in a defamation suit against the security service.)

Smotrich should have known that there was no proof Raviv had “encouraged” Rabin’s assassination. But the conspiracy theory that the security service was somehow complicit has proliferated for 27 years.

As conspiracy theories go, it’s one of the more bizarre – seeing as Amir has never denied that he planned the assassination with two accomplices and carried it out of his own accord. That is why those trying to pin Rabin’s murder “on his own side” have had to concoct a supporting theory whereby the Shin Bet had both found ways to encourage Amir and knew in advance of the plot. Their supposed plan was to make sure Amir failed and then use the botched assassination to blame the entire right-wing, which was opposed to Rabin’s Oslo Accords with the Palestinians.

Open gallery view Yigal Amir reenacting the assassination of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin in 1995. Credit: Nati Harnik/GPO

There are different variations of this feverish theory, but Raviv plays a central role in all of them.

Just like Donald Trump’s “Big Lie” that he won the 2020 presidential election but it was stolen from him, the Amir-Raviv-Shin Bet theory has fed the Israeli far right’s sense of eternal victimhood.

That Smotrich chose to point to this theory, both at the official Knesset memorial to Rabin and when he is about to become a senior minister in Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government, is telling.

Unlike Raviv and Itamar Ben-Gvir (Smotrich’s Religious Zionism co-leader), Yigal Amir was not a member of the late Rabbi Meir Kahane’s Kach party. He wasn’t politically affiliated, but he was a product of similar ultra-religious-nationalist schools and yeshivot as Smotrich.

Amir should have been on the radar of the Shin Bet when he started joining far-right protests against the Oslo Accords in the mid-1990s. Smotrich, who at 42 is a decade younger than Amir, was on their radar; he was arrested and held for six weeks for blocking roads during the protests against the Disengagement from the Gaza Strip in 2005. He was suspected of planning arson attacks, but was never charged.

Unlike Ben-Gvir, who weeks before Rabin’s assassination had sabotaged the prime minister’s car and warned that “We can get to him,” Smotrich has never been heard justifying the murder. But he is part of the wider community from which Amir came and that has felt unfairly accused of being complicit in the assassination.

Just as Netanyahu has refused to ever publicly reckon with the fact that he led some of the protests where there were calls for Rabin’s death – and who claims to be the real victim of the “incitement” – Smotrich is incapable of accepting that Amir came from his camp.

There are some grounds for grievance. Amir and his two accomplices were not supported in any way by the religious Zionist community, which immediately and unequivocally condemned the murder. Much of the criticism from the left following the assassination – and still, to a degree, to this day – has sought to taint the entire community.

As Smotrich said in his Knesset speech, protesting against the Oslo agreement was totally legitimate. But he had to go further and allude to the Raviv conspiracy theory.

There is no reason to believe that a 15-year-old Smotrich celebrated Rabin’s assassination at the time, or that he has any sympathy for Yigal Amir today. But the fact that he chose to focus on portraying himself and those like him who protested against Oslo as the victims of delegitimization, and suggest that they may also have been targeted by an evil Shin Bet plot and cover-up, tells you all you need to know about the mind-set of the man who may be Israel’s next education minister.

Open gallery view Yitzhak Rabin's assassin, Yigal Amir, smiling in a Tel Aviv court during a hearing in which murder charges were brought against him, December 1995. Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

Twenty-seven years on and he’s still nursing a deep grievance against the left, the security services and the legal system. Smotrich is at best a man so resentful toward his political rivals that he is willing to believe a twisted conspiracy. At worst, he knows it’s ridiculous but is still prepared to use it against them.

In June 1933, the head of the Zionist movement’s diplomatic department, Chaim Arlosoroff, was assassinated on Tel Aviv beach shortly after returning from Berlin, where he had negotiated an agreement with the Nazi government to allow Jews to emigrate to Mandatory Palestine with some of their property.

Arlosoroff, who was also a leading member of David Ben-Gurion’s Mapai (the forerunner of Israel’s Labor Party), was viciously criticized at the time by the Zionist Revisionists (Likud’s forerunners) for the deal with the Germans. Three Revisionists were arrested for his murder, but two were acquitted and one was released on appeal.

For decades, Arlosoroff’s murder was a huge source of tension in Israel, with the left blaming the right for a tendency to political violence, while the right claimed there was no blood libel the left would not stoop to when trying to delegitimize them and they were the true victims. Nearly 50 years later, Likud’s first prime minister even set up a national commission of inquiry into the assassination, which formally exonerated the three Revisionists but failed to find any evidence pointing to the identity of Arlosoroff’s assailants.

The assassination of Rabin seems destined for a similar fate, with the religious-right playing the victim card at every anniversary.