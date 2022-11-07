West Bank Settler Accused of Terrorism After Attacking Palestinian in East Jerusalem

The State Prosecutor’s Office filed an indictment on Monday against a Jewish settler for assaulting a Palestinian in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem about a month ago.

According to the indictment, 19-year-old Imri Hoffman of the West Bank settlement of Yitzhar, forcefully beat the Palestinian man with a pole.

The indictment filed in the Jerusalem District Court alleges that Hoffman committed an act of terror-motivated aggravated assault and as well as deliberately damaging a vehicle, for racist motives. The prosecution asked the court to order the detention of the accused until the conclusion of the legal proceedings against him.

The assault took place on October 13, when hundreds of Palestinians clashed with the security forces throughout East Jerusalem. Clashes erupted in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood between Palestinian residents and Jews, which included the throwing of stones and Molotov cocktails, and the security forces dispersed those involved with stun grenades and a water cannon.

Left-wing activists who were present at the site that evening claim that the clashes began after dozens of Jews arrived at the neighborhood and attacked the homes of Palestinians there. According to the indictment, dozens of young Jews, among them the accused, gathered in the neighborhood, most of them wearing masks and hoods, and some of them holding sticks. The young men went out in the direction of the home of the Palestinian who was attacked, Mohammed Zahran, 53, and a violent confrontation between them and young Palestinians ensued.

At one point Zahran, who didn’t participate in the clash, noticed damage caused to his car by Hoffman and others. Hoffman raised his hand at him in a threatening gesture and started to approach him, with almost 20 other young men behind him. At that point Zahran asked Hoffman why they had damaged his car, and in response Hoffman hit him hard on the head with a pole he was holding. From the force of the beating Zahran collapsed on the ground and sustained serious bruises and wounds to his head.

Only last week did the Jerusalem District Court lift the gag order on the story that Hoffman and another settler who were arrested about two weeks ago have been detained on suspicion of attacking a Palestinian. Earlier it was known that the two were suspected of a security offense. They were investigated by the Shin Bet security service and until last week were prevented from meeting with their lawyer. Zahran was hospitalized with a skull fracture.