Religious Zionism chairman Bezalel Smotrich doubled down Monday morning on his suggestion that the Shin Bet encouraged Yitzhak Rabin's assassin to carry out the murder in 1995 following remarks he made on the anniversary of the leader's death.

"There is no conspiracy, the abominable killer Yigal Amir murdered the late Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, and we are all still pained and shocked by the terrible murder. Yes, there was a major failure by the Jewish Department of the Shin Bet," he said, referring to the Shin Bet department which oversees Jewish extremism, "and yes, to this day it refuses to take responsibility for it," adding that, "The media distorts and deceives."

At the Knesset commemoration for the 27th anniversary of Rabin's assassination, Smotrich told the plenum that "the failure to protect Rabin was not the fault of right-wingers, religious Zionists or settlers, who were correct to reject Rabin's policies, but of the Shin Bet." According to Smotrich, Shin Bet "not only failed to protect him, but they used irresponsible manipulation tactics, yet to be uncovered in full, in order to encourage the assassin to carry out his plan.

Lawmakers interrupted his speech in anger, but he continued saying that "It is permissible to object, even vociferously, to government policy, which has proven to blow up in our faces. That is the essence of Israeli democracy. It is legitimate to protest and use harsh language, but not all harsh words amount to incitement. Rabin was not killed by harsh words. He was killed by a vile murderer."

Likud MK Avi Dichter, former head of the Shin Bet, condemned Smotrich's speech on Sunday and said they were "disconnected from reality," telling Army Radio on Monday that "Defamation of this magnitude towards an organization like the Shin Bet is indeed dark. It is not that the Shin Bet isn't well aware of the fact that it failed to secure then-Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin," highlightingthat the head of the Shin Bet at the time of the murder, Karmi Gilon, resigned immediately.

Senior figures in the Shin Bet told Haaretz that they were appalled by Smotrich's remarks in the Knesset. "It is saddening that on a day like today, a public representative promotes conspiracy theories and tarnishes the reputation of an organization whose sole purpose is to fight terrorism of any kind and protect the state," the figures said, and added that "they condemn such remarks that promote radical discourse."