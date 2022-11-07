Israeli Prosecutor Defends 'Legitimate' Invasive Body Search of Palestinian Woman

The State Prosecutor's Office has issued a legal opinion on the issue of prosecuting Shin Bet and IDF personnel who ordered a search of a female Palestinian prisoner's genitalia and anus, stating that the actions should not be seen "through a prism of sex crimes."

The legal opinion recommends against putting on trial those responsible for the search, which was conducted without intelligence information that justified it and even though “it is possible that in a formal manner the foundations of the crime of rape exist.” The case was closed in April 2021.

The legal opinion, written in 2018 and which Haaretz has obtained, states “this may be an unacceptable act, but it was carried out incidentally to a completely legitimate operation whose purpose was described as having security importance.”

Open gallery view Hizma crossing in the West Bank, in March. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

The Palestinian woman was arrested in her home in 2015, on suspicions of having links with Hamas. The allegations are that a senior regional coordinator in the Shin Bet, known as Avi, and a commander of an IDF regional brigade, with the rank of colonel, ordered a female military doctor and female company clerk to conduct a search of the woman’s genitalia and anus, in spite of her objections.

The search was carried out after her house was raided at night, and it seems the target was a SIM card she was suspected of using to contact Hamas operatives. It turned out during the investigation that no intelligence information existed that the Palestinian woman hid the SIM card on her body, so the search was not essential.

The Shin Bet coordinator and the brigade commander incriminated the Shin Bet regional coordinator Yossi for giving the order to carry out the search. Six suspects were investigated – three Shin Bet officers and three IDF officers – on suspicion of serious sex crimes as well as less serious crimes, including assault and abuse of power. The case was closed for a lack of evidence.

Haaretz also learned that the Attorney General's Office said in October that they could not examine the Palestinian woman's appeal over the decision to close the case, eight months after it was filed, and that she would instead be required to appeal to the High Court of Justice.

The legal opinion, written mostly by senior prosecutor Hila Adelman in 2018, reveals why the State Prosecutor’s Office decided to close the case. “No one disputes there was penetration of the females soldiers’ hands of the genitalia of the complainant and also of the anus by one of them,” wrote Adelman.

“Arising from the statements of the complainant and the women soldiers, is that the complainant objected to the search and was arrested only after she was told she had no other choice, and in this exists a component of a lack of agreement.”

Adelman notes that at this stage, those who gave the order “were not aware of the opposition” of the Palestinian woman, and in any case the search did not stem from “criminal behavior” of the women soldiers or those who gave the order.

The legal opinion recommended disciplinary action against Avi, as well as considering his continued employment in a “sensitive position,” but he was not tried in a disciplinary court and is still serving in the Shin Bet.

Adelman also states that “when you examine the circumstances of the improper act, its conduct was characterized by an attempt to minimize the harm to the complainant.” Therefore, writes Adelman, “I am of the opinion that given the appropriate balances, the case before us is not an appropriate case for examination in the scope of sex offenses in light of the aims of the legislation and the circumstances in which it occurred.”

Open gallery view Qalandiyah crossing in the West Bank, in 2021. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Adelman also considered the claim that the order to conduct the search was a “manifestly illegal order,” and the women soldiers had to object to it. “This is an act which embodies especially severe damage,” wrote Adelman. “All those involved in passing on the order and carrying it out were aware of the exceptionalness of the order.

"The woman doctor explicitly notes that in any other situation, which is not military, she would not have agreed to such an order. This awareness even strengthened the position according to which this is a patently illegal order, and even if the black flag still does not wave over it, it is almost at the top of the flagpole and its color is dark gray.”

But then Adelman decides this is not an order with “a black flag flying over it.” She writes: “This is an act that can be legalized in an order, and therefore the carrying out of [the order] does not cry out for its invalidation.”

Adelman also notes that this is an order given in a not unfounded operational context, certainly not in the eyes of those who received the order and those who carried it out, as part of the order that great importance exists and even an obligation to find the SIM card. In addition, Adelman wrote: “The manner in which the order was carried out was characterized by caution, sensitivity and consideration.”