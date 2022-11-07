Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Man Shot Dead in Arab City in Central Israel

Witnesses say gunmen approached the 30-year-old victim while he was in his car and opened fire. At least 88 Arabs have been murdered in circumstances related to violence and crime in Israel since 2022

Deiaa Haj Yahia
Deiaa Haj Yahia
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
The shooting scene in Taibeh, central Israel, on Monday.
The shooting scene in Taibeh, central Israel, on Monday.
Deiaa Haj Yahia
Deiaa Haj Yahia

Two men were shot and one of them was killed in the Arab Israeli city of Taibeh on Monday.

The shooting occurred around 5:00 P.M., according to Magen David Emergency Services, with both of the wounded men evacuated to nearby Meir Hospital in Kfar Sava.

One of the wounded men was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at the hospital. Police have opened a probe into the shooting.

The victim was identified as 30-year-old Sanad Masarwa of Taibeh. The shooting occurred near a mosque in the city, with Masarwa being taken to a local hospital before paramedics transferred him to the medical facility in Kfar Sava.

Witnesses say the gunmen, who were not wearing masks, shot at the victim when he was in his vehicle. Afterwards, Masarwa attempted to flee the area and enter his nearby home, but the gunmen chased him and fired several bullets at him.

"We heard gunshots and it was really scary," Ali Matzareva, who was present at a cafe near the shooting, told Haaretz. "There were numerous scenes, the shooting continued for some time, and armed men chased the victim. In the end, we did not understand what was happening, until we noticed the victim lying in his blood," he said.

One of the nearby kiosks was hit by bullets during the shooting, though no one inside was injured.

According to a count by Haaretz, at least 88 people have been killed by violence in Israel's Arab community since the beginning of the year, ten of them women. Last year, 104 people were murdered within the same period.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

The transfer of Arab women from Tantura to Jordan, in 1948. According to the documents, the operation began with the growing fear of Arab armies invading Israel

‘Place the Material in the Wells’: Docs Point to Israeli Army’s 1948 Biological Warfare

A girl carries U.S. and Israeli flags at a rally in support of Israel in Chicago, Illinois, this year.

Do American Jews Really Know What 'Zionist' Means?