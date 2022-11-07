Man Shot Dead in Arab City in Central Israel

Two men were shot and one of them was killed in the Arab Israeli city of Taibeh on Monday.

The shooting occurred around 5:00 P.M., according to Magen David Emergency Services, with both of the wounded men evacuated to nearby Meir Hospital in Kfar Sava.

One of the wounded men was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at the hospital. Police have opened a probe into the shooting.

The victim was identified as 30-year-old Sanad Masarwa of Taibeh. The shooting occurred near a mosque in the city, with Masarwa being taken to a local hospital before paramedics transferred him to the medical facility in Kfar Sava.

Witnesses say the gunmen, who were not wearing masks, shot at the victim when he was in his vehicle. Afterwards, Masarwa attempted to flee the area and enter his nearby home, but the gunmen chased him and fired several bullets at him.

"We heard gunshots and it was really scary," Ali Matzareva, who was present at a cafe near the shooting, told Haaretz. "There were numerous scenes, the shooting continued for some time, and armed men chased the victim. In the end, we did not understand what was happening, until we noticed the victim lying in his blood," he said.

One of the nearby kiosks was hit by bullets during the shooting, though no one inside was injured.

According to a count by Haaretz, at least 88 people have been killed by violence in Israel's Arab community since the beginning of the year, ten of them women. Last year, 104 people were murdered within the same period.