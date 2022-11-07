Police forces arrived to secure the resumed construction of a Jewish town on Monday planned over the ruins of a yet-to-be-demolished Bedouin village as dozens of protestors gathered near the site.

Right-wing Jewish NGOs and the state have been working to demolish Umm al-Hiran and transfer its residents for years, on the grounds that the village is unrecognized despite its residents being transferred there by the Israeli military in the 1950s.

In its place, the aptly named Jewish town of Hiran is slated for construction on Umm al-Hiran's lands, but police efforts to remove the residents from the village had been halted following the death of Yakub Abu al-Kiyan, who was shot to death by policemen in 2017 during an attempt to evacuate the village by force.

Open gallery view Police at Umm al-Hiran on Monday. Credit: Jack Khoury

A year later, the state announced that the residents of the village had signed an agreement with the Bedouin Development and Settlement Authority, according to which they would voluntarily agree to move to the nearby village of Hura, which is recognized by the state.

Two groups of residents submitted petitions to the High Court of Justice in 2018 against the agreement with the Bedouin Authority to transfer them to Hura, claiming the state did not fulfill its part of the agreement, according to which around 500 of the village's residents were supposed to receive financial compensation and plots of land.

Residents claimed unfair and discriminatory practices which resulted in the High Court canceling the agreement in 2019. Former Minister of Economy Amir Peretz, who was in charge of the Bedouin Authority, established a committee that submitted recommendations including increased compensation for those displaced.

Next week, a discussion of the recommendations is planned with the Attorney General, Gali Baharav-Miara, whose approval is required. After that, the recommendations will go to the government for approval.