Israel Gives Settlement Org 28 Million Shekels for East Jerusalem Tourism Projects

The Elad Association, which promotes Palestinian displacement by Jewish settlers in East Jerusalem, has received double its original public funding for its tourism projects in the Hinnom Valley, next to the Old City.

An investigation by Haaretz in August revealed the means by which various government and municipal authorities are helping Elad to develop the area, and has now found that authorities have allocated the nonprofit 28 million shekels ($7.8 million).

Ben-Hinnom Valley is located east of the Jerusalem cinematheque and ownership of a portion of the land there is disputed, with Palestinians claiming possession.

In 2020, the Israel Nature and Parks Authority signed an agreement that gave Elad the right to operate the area in the authority’s name. Due to the agreement being termed a “joint venture,” no competitive bidding for the rights ever occurred.

Subsequently, the Jerusalem municipality issued landscaping orders, a mechanism by which the city can take control of an area deemed to have been neglected in order to improve it.

The city is then authorized to undertake landscaping work at the site, even if it remains privately owned. Using the municipality’s order, Elad proceeded to fence in the area and began to develop it under the name The Farm in the Valley.

Open gallery view

The 28 million shekels to finance the Hinnom Valley project came from three different public sources – the Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage Ministry, the Jerusalem Municipality and the Jerusalem Development Authority.

About 20 million was for constructing a rope bridge, another 4 million, from the Jerusalem Development Authority, was used to preserve burial caves dating from the Second Temple period. A further 2 million shekels were given to Elad by the Jerusalem Municipality to develop the area and another 2 million for the same purposes were allocated by the cabinet to mark Jerusalem Day earlier this year.

Part of the land where El'ad operates in Hinnom Valley.

Last month, a ground-breaking ceremony was held for the rope bridge. A press release by the Jerusalem Affairs Ministry said the budget for the bridge “is estimated at 20 million shekels, of which 7.5 million is coming from the Jerusalem Affairs Ministry, around 7.5 million from the Tourism Ministry’s budget and about 5 million from the Jerusalem Municipality.” The rope bridge’s original budget in 2020 was 10 million shekels.

Zeev Elkin, minister of Jerusalem affairs and heritage, said at the ceremony, “The rope bridge project is of strategic importance. Led by the Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage Ministry and its partners, we are working to turn the Hinnom Valley into a fully developed tourist area and in doing so achieve two other goals: One, to strengthen the sense of security and government control in the area, and two, easing of access to the Old City.”

Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage Minister Zeev Elkin with Culture Minister Miri Regev, June 2017.

He thanked David Be’eri, founder of Elad, and spoke about the organization’s expanding activities in the Hinnom Valley. “Just as the Biblical City of David expanded, so have the activities of the Elad association expanded beyond the City of David, for example to this wonderful area, and they deserve congratulations,” he said.

Last month, the city approved allocating 2 million shekels to Elad for “development of ancient agriculture in the Hinnom Valley.” The municipal finance committee approved the sums from its special budget, in other words, from the state’s money that is given to the municipality to develop the city in the future.

The explanation accompanying the allocation said: “In light of the success in the northern section, development of the southern sections of the valley is continuing, alongside the development of the slopes of Mount Zion, the restoration and development of terraces along the southern bank, storage ponds ... preservation and development of the burial caves.”

This description is almost identical to the one appearing in the cabinet decision on Jerusalem Day, when it allocated the 2 million. In practice, the money was designated for developing The Farm in the Valley project.

The amount is substantial relative to Jerusalem’s budget. For comparison, the city’s entire budget for a program to cope with climate change stood at just 200,000 shekels. The budget for widening streets in East Jerusalem, an area where infrastructure development has suffered years of neglect, is just 1.5 million shekels.

Most of Jerusalem’s development budget is dedicated to historical sites. In the area of tourism, the entire 2002 budget is 5.5 million shekels, of which 2.5 million is allocated for building elevators to the Kotel, 1.5 million for the Biblical Zoo and 1 million to the City of David. All of these sites are well-established and already visited every year by hundreds of thousands of tourists.

Gehinnom, facing Arab neighborhood of Silwan, Jerusalem

In response, the city said that all money budgeted to Elad comes from municipal sources. The Jerusalem Affairs Ministry confirmed that the program approved by the cabinet was “an addition to the budget of the Antiquities Authority operating in the area of ancient Jerusalem. The budget does not belong to the Jerusalem Municipality.”

The Jerusalem Municipality said that “contrary to the assertions being made, it is not about subsidies but about buying a service from a government company, and it is not about the site in dispute. This is a historically important nature site in the heart of the capital, located within the boundaries of the Walls of Jerusalem National Park, which is managed by the Nature and National Parks Authority.”

Elad said in response that it “lauds any undertaking aimed at developing, promoting and making Jerusalem more accessible to the public in Israel and abroad, including initiatives to restore and develop the Hinnom Valley. All the association’s activities are done according to law.”

However, Laura Wharton, a member of the Jerusalem City Council (Meretz), said, “The Nature and Parks Authority signed with (Elad) an agreement subject to dispute that allows the organization to operate in the areas in the Hinnom Valley as part of its expansion to more and more areas in the east of the city. Now it turns out that the organization isn’t just satisfied with the Parks Authority’s support, but is expanding its operations and receiving a 2 million-shekel gift from the residents of Jerusalem.”

Wharton added that “there are hundreds of worthy organizations in the city that work for the benefit of the public. I’m sure that they would all be happy to receive a tenth of the support that Elad receives.”

The cemetery of the Karaite community in the Hinnom Valley, which member of the sect say will be desecrated if a roof is built over it as part of the cable car project.

The NGO Emek Shaveh responded: “The settlement project of Elad, one of the richest nonprofits in Israel, is being funded by the citizens of the State of Israel and the residents of the poorest city in Israel – out of their own pockets! But the real price and the irreversible damage will be paid by the heritage sites of Jerusalem.

"At the end of the day, the ancient landscapes of the Hinnom Valley will become a playground, with a suspension bridge, a cable car and a biblical farm for ancient agriculture with sprinklers, an artificial waterfall and an electric outdoor oven – all in order to push the Palestinians out of the valley.”